Automotive Gyroscope Market Opportunity Assessment and Investment Feasibility Analysis till 2025

What isAutomotive Gyroscope Market?

Gyroscopes are devices that measure or maintain rotational motion. MEMS gyros are small, inexpensive sensors that measure angular velocity. The units of angular velocity are measured in degrees per second or revolutions per second (RPS). Angular velocity is simply a measurement of the speed of rotation. Gyros can be used to determine the orientation and are found in most autonomous navigation systems. An emergence of efficient, economical, and compact MEMS technology is one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the automotive gyroscopes market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (MEMS Gyroscope, Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG), Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG), Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscope (HRG), Dynamically Tuned Gyroscope (DTG), Others), Application (Internal Navigation Sensors, Air Conditioning Compressor Sensor, Brake Force Sensors & Suspension Control Accelerometers, Fuel Level & Vapor Pressure Sensors, Airbag Sensors, Intelligent Tires, Others), Output Type (Analog, Digital), Dimensions (1 Axis, 2 Axis, 3 Axis)

Market Influencing Trends:

Use of Vibration-Based MEMS

Growth Drivers

Stringent Government Regulations for the Automotive Industry

The Emergence of Efficient, Economic, and Compact MEMS Technology

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

