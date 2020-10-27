Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market to generate huge revenue during 2020-2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Autoclaved Aerated Concrete’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India),CSR Limited (Australia),Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd. (China),UAL Industries Ltd. (India),Builtech Building Elements Ltd. (India),Brickwell (India),SHANDONG TONGDE BUILDING MATERIALS (China),Bigbloc Construction Limited (India),ONE Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Australia),AAA Building Panels (Australia)

What isAutoclaved Aerated Concrete Market?

Growing Infrastructural Development will help to boost global autoclaved aerated concrete market in the forecasted period. Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also called as autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC) or autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) is an eco-friendly green building material. Autoclaved aerated concrete is a lightweight, precast building material which offers structure, insulation, and fire and mould resistance. The raw material used for the manufacture of AAC is fly ash, which is a leftover product of thermal power plants. Furthermore, governments are increasingly focusing on developing infrastructure facilities in rural areas. These type materials have increased high popularity in the global AAC market, due to growing focus on environmental friendly materials

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Block, Lintel, Panel, Tile, Other), Application (Construction Materials, Road Sub Bases, Roof Insulation, Bridge Sub-Structure, Void Filling, Concrete Pipes), End User (Residential, Industrial, Commercial)

Market Influencing Trends:

High Adoption due to Use of Recycled Material for Production

Growing Emphasis on Constructing Sound Proof Buildings

Growth Drivers

Increasing Industrialization, and Accelerated Urbanization

Improved Indoor Air Quality and Heat Control Advantages

Challenges that Market May Face:

Low Availability of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market in new regions by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. Key players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies. In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the ACC market owing to the high demand from the construction sector of countries like China and India.

