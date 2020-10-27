Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Transportation, by Hardware, by Connectivity, by Solution, and by Geography.

Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market is segmented by transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution, and geography.

Based on hardware, the market is classified into tracking optimization, ADAS, and remote diagnostics. The ADAS or advanced driver assistance systems held the largest market share owing to its usage in monitoring and delivering real-time data to the drivers for properly driving the car. This increases the safety of both the drivers as well as cars. Based on connectivity, the short-range communication system is the largest segment for smart fleet management market. Increase in traffic and a rise in demand for real-time monitoring of shorter distances to manage traffic jams have led the short-range segment holds the largest market share in the current forecast period.

Fleet management is slowly gaining momentum in the automotive industry and also across other industry verticals. The fleet operators require real-time tracking, driver management, maintenance scheduling, vehicle servicing and optimization among others. These features in vehicles have helped the fleet operators to track the misplaced or stolen cargo along with effectively addressing issues related to it. Also, there have been a lot of technological advancements in over-the-air (OTA) security as well further leading to the application of smart fleet management solutions. With the improved use of internet together with recent developments in connectivity, there has been a higher demand for fleet management and smart solutions to ensure vehicle safety as well as cutting down on the idle time.

China has come with advanced models of GPS tracking and related software solutions to understand the real-time trafficking of multilateral regions. The advanced smart fleet management solutions provides terminal self-recovery, protection and checking as well. Companies are also manufacturing smart fleet management solutions to monitor the neutral sliding, braking system, abnormal oil level limits and safety belt fastening as well. Higher demand for electric cars and autonomous vehicle positioning through smart5phones and apps are further boosting the market for smart fleet management in the Asia Pacific region.

China, India, South Korea, and Japan have formed a few major countries in the Asia Pacific that has contributed to the overall market growth. The Asia Pacific has seen huge investments in technological innovations related to the automotive sector. This has further been boosted by the presence of certain large car manufacturers and rising government rules as well in the Asia Pacific region.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market are CONCOX, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Smart Freight Centre, HUAWEI, Rolta, Convexicon India, LG CNS, EDT, Astrata, RCT, and Ctrack.

Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market, by Transportation:

• Automotive

• Rolling Stack

• Marine

Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market, by Hardware:

• Tracking

• Optimization

• ADAS

• Remote Diagnostics

Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market, by Connectivity:

• Short Range Communication

• Long Range Communication

• Cloud

Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market, by Solution:

• Vehicle Tracking

• Fleet Optimization

Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market, by Geography:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Players, Asia Pacific Smart Fleet Management Market:

• CONCOX

• WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

• Smart Freight Centre

• HUAWEI

• Rolta

• Convexicon India

• LG CNS

• EDT

• Astrata

• RCT

• Ctrack

