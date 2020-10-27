Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Module, by Type and by Country.

Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Airbag is a type of vehicle safety device designed to punctually inflate during a collision and deflate after the accident. The efficiency of these airbags to decreases the impact of crashes is enhanced due to ongoing and innovative advancements in airbag technology.

Drivers:

Government regulations, growing concern for passenger safety, development of roll over and side impact systems, rising sophistication of safety systems, and increasing assuming of safety systems is driving the automotive airbag market.

Increasing number of deaths in road accident is driven demand for safety measures, rising the automotive airbags market. Also, safety regulations implied by the government agencies and growing life expectancy is also driving the Asia Pacific airbag market.

Opportunities:

The placing of airbags even in the low and cars are providing growth opportunities for the Asia Pacific airbags market. In order to achieve the requirements of consumers, many original equipment manufacturers are investing in R&D so as to be able to manufacture durable and cheap air bags.

Growing customer awareness about technological changes related to safety equipment’s within the vehicle may act as market driver in forecast period. Airbag installation concept on two wheelers may provide growth opportunity for the market leaders.

Based on module, Inflator or gas generator is dominating the Asia Pacific automotive Airbag market. Moreover, air bag is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the future. Airbag inflator is one or more components of an airbag system. The main motivation of an airbag is to slow the passenger’s forward motion as evenly as possible immediately after a collision. One of the biggest challenges in early efforts to adapt airbags for apply in cars was their high price and the technical difficulties involved in storing and releasing the compressed gas. These requirements suggested the need to manufacturing an airbag design based on a chemical reaction that would produce nitrogen gas to inflate the airbag.

On the basis of type, front airbag is widely used in market. The request for front airbags is rising significantly especially in the developed Nations on account of stringent regulations regarding food safety. Sitting as far back from the steering wheel or dashboard as possible and using seat belts assist prevent drivers and passengers from being “too close” to a deploying frontal air bag.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market

Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market, By Module

• Inflator or Gas Generator

• Airbag

Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market, By Type

• Front Airbag

• Knee Airbag

• Side Airbag

• Curtain Airbag

Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market, By Country

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Players operating in the Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market

• Autoliv

• TRW

• Key Safety Systems

• Toyoda Gosei

• Nihon Plast

• Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems

• East JoyLong Motor Airbag

• Hyundai Mobis

• BYD

• S&T Motiv

• Jinheng Automotive Safety Technology

• Changzhou Changrui

• Jiangsu Favour

• Taihang Changqing

• Ashimori Industry

