$ 13.7 Billion Worth “Animal Parasiticides Market”, Led by Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer Ag, Elanco Animal Health, Merck and Others.

Animal Parasiticides Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Animal Parasiticides Market is expected to reach USD 13.7 Billion by 2025 from USD 9.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Animal Parasiticides Market:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer Ag

Elanco Animal Health

Merck

Zoetis

Virbac

Ceva Santé Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Petiq

Chanelle Pharma

Eco Animal Health

Abbey Animal Health

Zydus Animal Health

Norbrook Holdings

Smartvet Holdings

Bimeda

Ucbvet

Bovicure Pharma

Hatvet Pharma

Ashish Life Science (Als)

Lutim Pharma

In the market, by type, ecto parasiticides are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing number of innovative products for animals in the ecto parasiticides category.

The Latin American region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in livestock animal population and the increasing consumption of meat and milk in this region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.3 Markets Covered

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Limitations

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.5 Market Share Analysis

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

…..more

