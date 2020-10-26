Yeast Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) _ by Type (Baker’s, Brewers, Wine, Feed, Bioethanol), by Form (Dry, Instant, Fresh), by Specialty Yeast Type (Yeast Extracts and Autolysates), by Application and by Geography

Yeast Market is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2027 from 4.88 Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX % (detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in the report). Yeast has properties that allow food to ferment within a scheduled time that further enhances both tastes as well as the quality of the product. Increase in demand for yeast across bakeries, beer & wine industry for the fermentation process and in skin products are driving the growth of Yeast Market globally.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Yeast Market is segmented by type, form, applications, specialty yeast by type and geography. Yeast market on the basis of type is segmented into bakers, brewers, wine, feed, and bioethanol. Baker’s yeast segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in developing regions due to increased use in bakery products. On the basis of application, food sub-segment is growing due to increased use in processed food, dairy products, dietary supplements, and bakery. Fresh yeast sub-segment had governed Yeast Market in 2017. The market on the basis of specialty yeast type is segmented into yeast extracts and autolysates that are the special types of yeasts.

North America formed the largest market for yeast globally with Europe and the Asia Pacific forming other major regions contributing to overall growth. High demand for bakery products is a major driver for this market.

Key Highlights:

• Yeast Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Yeast Market.

• Yeast market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Yeast Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Yeast market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Yeast market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Yeast market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Yeast Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Yeast market are as follows:

• Associated British Foods plc (U.K.)

• Lesaffre Group (France)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• AngelYeast Co., Ltd (China)

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

• Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

• Alltech, Inc. (U.S.)

• Leiber GmbH (Germany)

• Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.(Japan)

• Synergy Flavors (U.K.).

Key Target Audience:

• Yeast manufacturers

• Importers and exporters of yeast

• Specialty yeast manufacturers or suppliers

• Technology providers to the yeast manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Commercial R&D institutions and financial institutions

• Intermediary suppliers

• Dealers

Scope of the report:

This research report segments the yeast market based on type, application, form, specialty yeast type and geography:

Yeast Market, by Type:

• Baker’s yeast

• Brewer’s yeast

• Wine yeast

• Feed yeast

• Bioethanol yeast

• Others

Yeast Market, by Application:

• Food

• Feed

• Others

Yeast Market, by Form:

• Dry Yeast

• Instant Yeast

• Fresh Yeast

• Others

Yeast Market, by Specialty yeast type:

• Yeast extracts

• Yeast Autolysates

• Other yeast derivatives

• Others

Yeast Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of The North America Yeast Market

• Breakdown of The Europe Yeast Market

• Breakdown of The Asia Pacific Yeast Market

• Breakdown of The Middle East & Africa Yeast Market

• Breakdown of The Latin America Yeast Market

Available Customizations:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of reports according to the specific requirement of our clients.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Yeast Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Yeast Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Yeast Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Yeast Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Yeast Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Yeast Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Yeast Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Yeast by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Yeast Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Yeast Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Yeast Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

