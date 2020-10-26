Wheat Bran Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Wheat Bran’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Star of the West Milling Co. (United States),Siemer Milling Co. (United States),Jordans & Ryvita Company (United Kingdom),Harinera Vilafranquina (Spain),Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore),Astra Alliance (Russia),FeedLance (Netherlands),PrimusAgro (United Kingdom),HIDIROGLU Flour Mills (Turkey)

What is Wheat Bran Market?

Wheat bran is the by-product of the wheat milling industry and composed of cell wall material with many nutritional components such as dietary fibre, proteins with antioxidant properties. Rising consumption of wheat bran in food supplement, livestock industry, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry is increasing the production of wheat bran. In some regions, most of the wheat bran used in livestock feeding despite its high potential for food applications. However, some regulatory standards regarding the requirement of consumption of wheat bran have been given which can be the hindrance for the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Application (Baked Products, Fried Cereal Snacks, Livestock Feeding, Others), Distribution Channels (Online Retail, Offline Retail), End User (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Animal Feed, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Wheat Bran through Bakery Products

Increasing use of Wheat Bran in Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry

Availability of Gluten-Free Wheat Bran Products

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Wheat Bran in Livestock Feeding for Providing Better Nutrition to Animals

Growing Awareness of Consumers Towards Healthier Foods has Increased the Demand of Wheat Bran

Challenges that Market May Face:

Production of Inorganic Wheat Bran with the Use of Harmful Chemical Fertilizers

Less Production of Gluten-Free Wheat Bran

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Wheat Bran Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Wheat Bran market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Wheat Bran Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Wheat Bran; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Wheat Bran Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Wheat Bran market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

…………….

