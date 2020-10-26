US Electric Vehicle Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Type, Vehicle Type

US Electric Vehicle Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

US Electric Vehicle Market:

An electric vehicle is powered using an electric motor instead of a normal gasoline engine. Electric vehicle or EV use energy stored within rechargeable batteries for operating the electric motor that has the capability to rotate wheels. These electric vehicles are recharged using common household electricity. The electric motor receives energy from a controller that regulates power on the basis of accelerator pedal used by a driver. Electric vehicle have a higher advantage over normal vehicles as it produces no tailpipe emissions and also reduces dependency on oil thereby making it cheaper to operate. The process of producing electricity in these cars move the emissions upstream towards utility company’s smokestacks.

US Electric Vehicle Overview:

The transition to Electric Vehicle is well ongoing with more than 1 million EVs currently on U.S. roads as of October 2018. According to new report by MMR Electric Vehicle Sales Forecast & the Charging Infrastructure Required Through 2030, projects that the next 1 Mn EVs will be on U.S. roads in less than three years. The report also finds that the number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads is expected to reach more than 18 Mn in 2030.

The future of electric vehicle is developing rapidly, with more than 1 Mn EVs on US roads today. The 1 Mn Electric vehicle milestone could not have been reached without partnerships & collaboration among all stakeholders with electric companies, automakers, environmental establishments, infrastructure providers, regulators, & policymakers. America’s electric companies are taking efforts to promote EVs & are increasing the charging infrastructure. EEI’s member companies have invested more than $1 Bn in consumer programs & projects to deploy charging infrastructure to increase electric vehicle sale.

Additional highlights:

• The number of Electric vehicle on U.S. roads is expected to reach 18.7 Mn in 2030, up from 1 Mn at the end of 2018. This is about 7 % of the 259 Mn vehicles (cars and light trucks) anticipated to be on U.S. roads in 2030.

• Annual sales of Electric vehicle will exceed 3.5 Mn vehicles in 2030, reaching more than 20 % of annual vehicle sales in 2030. Compared to the prior forecast released in 2017, EV sales are expected to be 1.4 Mn in 2025 versus 1.2 Mn.

• About 9.6 Mn charge ports will be required to support 18.7 Mn electric vehicle in 2030. This represents a significant investment in EV charging infrastructure.

Electric vehicle transportation offers many benefits for buyers & communities, with increased efficiency, improved sustainability, economic growth, & energy security. Automakers are responding to buyers demand & are developing more electric vehicle models, containing both plug-in hybrid EVs & battery-powered EVS which are increasingly cost-competitive with internal combustion engines. In addition, buyers are purchasing electric vehicles in record numbers, & electric companies are working with stakeholders to move the electric vehicle infrastructure market forward.

With more than 18 Mn electric vehicles expected to be on the road in the United States in 2030 & with every EV owner supposing to be able to charge his or her car at home, on the street, at the office, at shopping locations, or along main highways, targeted deployment of charging infrastructure & coordinated collaboration among all stakeholders are required. Electric company participation in the progress of electric vehicle charging infrastructure supports state-level clean energy & transportation goals, expands buyers choice, & helps to scale & ensure the availability of needed electric vehicle charging infrastructure to support the increasing number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the US Electric Vehicle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding US Electric Vehicle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the US Electric Vehicle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the US Electric Vehicle Market make the report investor’s guide.

US Electric Vehicle Market, By Type

• BEV

• PHEV

• HEV

US Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

• Two Wheeler

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

US Electric Vehicle Market Key Players

• BMW

• Mercedes Benz

• Bollinger

• Bollore

• Microlino

• Mistubishi

• Nissan

• Peugeot

• Smart

• Tesla

• ABB

• Eaton

• AVL

• Alfen

• Delphi Automotive

• Volkswagen

