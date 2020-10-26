Trending Report on InGaAs Camera Market by Camera Cooling technology (Cooled camera, Uncooled Camera), Scanning Type (Area Scan Camera, Line Scan Camera) Application- Global Forecast to 2023

The global report titled “InGaAs Camera Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The InGaAs Camera Market is expected to be valued at USD 132.6 million by 2023 from USD 78.5 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2017 and 2023. This report spread across 151 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 63 Tables and 42 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the InGaAs Camera Market:

Hamamatsu (Japan)

First Sensor (Germany)

Jenoptik (Germany)

Teledyne Technologies (US)

LUNA (US)

LUMENTUM (US)

Laser Components (Germany)

Albis Optoelectronics (Switzerland)

Thorlabs (US)

Sensors Unlimited (US)

FLIR Systems (US)

Xenics (Belgium)

New Imaging Technologies (France)

Allied Vision Technologies (Germany)

Raptor Photonics (UK)

Sofradir (France)

Princeton Instruments (US)

Photon (Canada)

Fermionics Opto-Technology (US)

AC Photonics (US)

GPD Optoelectronics (US)

New England Photoconductor (US)

QPHOTONICS (US)

Episensors (US)

IRCameras (US)

InGaAs cameras are extensively used in the industrial automation application. These cameras are used in machine vision applications in the fields of robotics and gripping technology; guidance/orientation assistance; object and pattern recognition; object type, position, and direction recognition; label, OCR, and barcode recognition; color and completeness checks; packaging and printing industry for completeness checks, endless web inspection systems, and logistics; and fast moving object analysis.

Asia Pacific (APAC) accounted for the highest CAGR in the overall InGaAs camera market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high economic growth witnessed by major developing economies in this region. China accounted for the largest share of InGaAs camera market in 2016 because of the huge demand for InGaAs cameras from the country’s industrial manufacturing, and military and defense applications.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global InGaAs camera market on the basis of camera cooling technology, scanning type, application, and geography. The report discusses the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market along with the value chain analysis.

