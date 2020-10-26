Trending Now: Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2023

According to Market Study Report, Underwater Acoustic Communication Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Underwater Acoustic Communication Market is expected to grow from USD 1.31 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.86 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2017 and 2023. This report spread across 138 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 61 Tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market:

Teledyne Technologies (US)

Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

Thales Group (France)

Ultra Electronics (UK)

Sonardyne International (UK)

Evologics (Germany)

DSPComm (Australia)

Mistral (US)

Nortek (Norway)

Aquatec Group (UK)

Baltrobotics (Poland)

Tritech International (UK)

Gavial Holdings (US)

Hydroacoustic (US)

LinkQuest (US)

The unexplored ocean depths have a high potential for future industrial development and applications to monitor and control commercial activities such as underwater equipment related to oil or mineral extraction, underwater pipelines or commercial fisheries.

Researchers and scientists are continuously taking massive efforts to explore the underwater world fully. Advancements in underwater technology help to understand several factors associated with an environment, such as its nature, creatures, composition, and physics. The growing research for the underwater application has garnered the interest of many industries around the world.

Research Coverage:

The underwater acoustic communication market has been segmented on the basis of interface platform, communication range, application, end user, and geography. The market, based on the interface platform, has been further segmented into sensor interface, acoustic modem, and others.

