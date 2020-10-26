Trending Now: Textile Finishing Chemicals Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 8.2 Billion by 2024”

The global report titled “Textile Finishing Chemicals Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global Textile Finishing Chemicals Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 93 Tables and 54 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Textile Finishing Chemicals Market:

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

BASF (Germany)

Archroma (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Dupont (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Tanatex Chemicals B.V (Netherlands)

Dystar Singapore PTE Ltd. (Singapore)

The global textile finishing chemicals market has been divided into 6 major types – softening finishes, repellent finishes, wrinkle free finishes, coating finishes, mothproofing finishes, and others. The softening finishes segment is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type of textile finishing chemicals, globally during the forecast period.

Based on process, the textile finishing chemicals market has been segmented into three types -pad-dry cure process, exhaust dyeing process, and others. The pad-dry cure process is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing process in the textile finishing chemicals market during the forecast period. It is a continuous high speed process that saves time and cost.

On the basis of application, the textile finishing chemicals market can be divided into four major types – clothing textile, home textile, technical textile, and others. The technical textile application is projected to be the fastest-growing application for textile finishing chemicals market during the forecast period. These textiles possess unique and special characteristics.

Competitive Landscape of Textile Finishing Chemicals Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

3.4 New Product Launches/Developments

