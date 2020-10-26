Trending Now: Power Device Analyzer Market Expected to Grow at 527 million In Revenue by 2024

The global report titled “Power Device Analyzer Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Top Companies Profiled in the Power Device Analyzer Market:

Keysight Technologies (US)

Yokogawa (Japan)

Fortive (US)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan)

Newtons4th (UK)

Iwatsu (Japan)

The Global Power Device Analyzer Market is projected to reach US$ 527 Million by 2024 from an estimated market size of US$ 430 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 156 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 36 Figures is now available in this research.

The consumer segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the power device analyzer market share. Power device analyzers are suitable for consumer electronic devices such as fans, refrigerators, smartphones, laptops, TVs and air conditions, smart home systems, smartwatch, and others.

The below 1000 A segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of all segments during the forecast period. It is used to test various types of products such as motors, air conditioners, fans, heater, and electric motor, solar PV, automated external defibrillator, satellite in major end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, wireless communication, and medical equipment manufacturing.

“North America is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

North America is currently the fastest-growing power device analyzer market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. It is expected in North America that there will be maximum adoption and implementation of test and measurement equipment in wireless communication and network applications in North America. The primary growth driver for the market in this region is the growing number of 4G connections which would require wireless test equipment, test performance, and network management solutions.

