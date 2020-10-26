Trending Now: Electronic Shelf Label Market by Product Type (LCD, Segmented E-Paper, Full-Graphic E-Paper), Communication Technology (RF, IR, NFC), Store Type (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Others)

The global report titled “Electronic Shelf Label Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Electronic Shelf Label Market is expected to be worth USD 392.3 million in 2017 and USD 1,424.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.98% between 2017 and 2023. This report spread across 135 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 63 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Electronic Shelf Label Market:

Pricer (Sweden)

SES-imagotag (France)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea)

E Ink Holdings (Taiwan)

Displaydata (UK)

M2Communication (Taiwan)

Diebold Nixdorf (Germany)

Opticon Sensors Europe (Netherlands)

Teraoka Seiko (Japan)

NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling (New Zealand)

The highest CAGR of the market for displays is attributed to the inclusion of various liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and full-graphic e-paper displays. The rapid adoption of full graphics and LCD ESLs is also propelling the demand for the display components among the end users. Information on LCDs are clearly visible, and even in narrow shelves, ESLs with small LCD screens are being installed for better visibility of products.

The largest market size and highest CAGR for full-graphic e-paper ESL are attributed to the growing demand for price automation from Tier I and Tier II retailers that rely on these ESLs to a large extent, as these ESLs support the graphic content and information.

List of Tables:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.4 Years Considered for Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Package Size

1.7 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.4 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electronic Shelf Label Market

4.2 Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Product

4.3 Asia Pacific: Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Store Type and Country

4.4 Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Country (2017)

4.5 Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Communication Technology

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Trending Retail Automation

5.2.1.2 More Cost-Efficient and Less Time-Consuming Alternative to Paper Labels

5.2.1.3 Increased Operational Efficiency With Real-Time Product Positioning

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Expenses of Installation and Supporting Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Transformation of the Retail Industry From Manual to Automated Operations

5.2.3.2 Promising Growth in Emerging Economies Due to Growing Retail Automation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Labor Cost in Economically Developing Countries

6 Industry Trends

…..more

Research Coverage:

The report studies the ESL market segmented on the basis of component, product type, communication technology, and store type. It also includes the forecast of the market size, in terms of value, with respect to 4 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The study identifies and analyzes the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the market.

