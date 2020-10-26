Trending Now: Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2024”

The global report titled “Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Top Key Players profiled in the Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market:

National Instruments (US)

Keysight Technologies (US)

Fortive (US)

Teledyne (US)

Yokogawa (Japan)

The research and analysis segment is expected to be the largest market, by application type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast and precise DAQ system for testing of these new technologies in fields of wireless communication, autonomous vehicles and connected cars.

The aerospace and defence segment of the market, by end-user type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to heavy investment in the US, France and UK and advent of new technologies like flying urban taxies, connected cars and autonomous vehicles.

North America is the largest market in the DAQ system, followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in aerospace and defence, wireless communication, infrastructure and energy in the US and Canada.

Competitive Landscape of Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic

2.4 Emerging

3 Market Ranking, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Partnerships &Collaborations

4.3 Merger & Acqusition

4.4 Contracts & Agreements

