Trending Now: Analytics as a Service industry Global Trends and Market Forecasts to Grow at a CAGR of 23.2% by 2024

The global report titled “Analytics as a Service” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Access Sample Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2913852

The Analytics as a Service Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.1 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period. .This report spread across 212 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 132 Tables and 61 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Players profiled in the Analytics as a Service Market include are Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Atos (France), Google (US), AWS (US), HPE (US), Hitachi Vantara (Japan), Salesforce (US), Cloudera (US), MicroStrategy (US), SAP (Germany), ThoughtSpot (US), Qlik (US), Domo (US), TIBCO Software (US), Sisense (US), GoodData (US), Birst (US), Yellowfin (Australia), Guavus (US), Absolutdata (US), Alteryx(US), Looker (US), Pyramid Analytics (Europe), and Board International (Switzerland).

The AaaS market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for business to focus on core operations and streamline automated processes for data management and analytics, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2913852

The AaaS market by vertical is segmented into 7 categories: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunication and IT; retail and eCommerce; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; media and entertainment; government and defense, and others (energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and education). The healthcare and life sciences industry vertical is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India, growing digitalization, increasing adoption of advanced AI and ML technologies, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape of Analytics as a Service Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2913852