The Global Smartphone Market : Overview, Opportunities, Analysis of Features, Benefits, Manufacturing Cost and Forecast To 2020-2027

Global Smartphone Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of X8.X1% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

In terms of revenue, the global smartphone market is anticipated to witness a drastic incremental growth and has huge opportunities, during the forecast timespan. In today’s time Smartphones have become the most integral part of every day’s life for almost more than half of the population around the globe. Around the globe, Smartphones are the most demanded electronic devices owing to a change in the lifestyle of people, where owning a smartphone is not just a necessity but has become a norm. The probability of consumer spending on media, entertainment and networking and mobile communication has increased due to rising disposable income, paying capacity for such purposes & huge attraction towards smartphones.

To differentiate products from competitors, key players in smartphone market such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, and LG Electronics Inc. are investing in the development and production of their own application processor (AP) to maintain market share and margins. These players are continuously striving to beat the competition and catch the maximum market share. With a rising trend of m-commerce mostly among the working population, there is an increasing demand for smartphones with high end features supporting the advance features in m-commerce. Growing internet penetration, increasing marketing activities by vendors, and rising subscription in social media are some of the other key factors driving the growth of the global smartphone market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Smartphone Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Smartphone Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The top three brands, Samsung, Huawei and Apple, together cornered almost half of the smartphone market, with the rest of the market left for hundreds of other brands to compete fiercely.

Samsung:

In 2019, Samsung continued its growth at 8X.X4% YoY, capturing over one-fifth of the global smartphone market. This is due to strong “Note 10” and “Galaxy A” series sales. The company also posted an increased profit with an improved product mix. The company will continue to launch new “A” series smartphones, including some models with 5G, to try and maintain momentum. Huawei’s loss in overseas market would be a big opportunity for Samsung in coming quarters.

Huawei:

In 2019, Huawei grew a very healthy 2X.X5% YoY globally. The Chinese smartphone market captured a record 40% market share in 2019. As it continues its aggressive push in the market, it is expected to keep growth trend continue in China and Europe in 2020.

Apple:

In 2019, Apple iPhone shipments were down 4X.XX%, and as a result revenues fell XX.11% YoY. The positive response for the latest iPhone 11 series is a silver lining for Apple. In US pre-orders and the first week of sales saw early adopters buying more of the iPhone Pro Max and iPhone Pro but the iPhone 11 rose quickly then on into the top seller’s list. Apple’s price corrections in China and elsewhere with the iPhone 11 and XR, as well as presenting a new palette of colors, stimulated demand during the last week of September compensating the sharp annual decline earlier months.

Realme:

Realme continued the fastest-growing brand for the second time. Company also registered in global rankings since its last appearance. This is one of the fastest growth measure among the companies till-date. Strong performances in India and expansions overseas drove its growth. This was also the fourth consecutive quarter that Realme was within the top 5 brands in India.

BBK Group:

In 2019, BBK Group (OPPO, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus) was close to becoming the largest smartphone manufacturer group globally, accounting for over 20% of the global smartphone market and three of its brands in the top 10. The market consolidated further with the top 10 brands market share increasing to 8X.X3% from 7X.X8% a year ago.

Global Smartphone Market is studied by Various Segments:

The global smartphone market is segmented on the basis of Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows, Blackberry Operating System, Other (Sailfish, Tizen, and Ubuntu)) and Distribution Channel (OEM, Retailer, e-Commerce). On the basis of operating system, the iOS segment is anticipated to account for US$ 6XX.9 Bn by the forecast period, growing at a substantially high CAGR of X9.X1% by reaching at relatively high value share of X9.8X% in global smartphone market. The Android segment is likely to grow with a value share of 4X.X1% and a CAGR of 6X.X7%. In terms of volume, the Android operating system is projected to account for the largest market share of XX.X3% and is expected to increase to XX.XX% by the end of 2027. By Distribution Channel, the OEM segment is estimated to account for the highest value share of 4X.X1% in 2027 which is expected to increase its market share 3X.X7% by 2027 with a CAGR of X7.X9% by end of the forecast period. The e-Commerce segment is likely to account for X9.X8% revenue share and is expected to register the highest CAGRs of X7.X8% and X9.X1% in terms of volume and value respectively over the forecast period.

Global Smartphone Market Regional Analysis:

The occurrences of smartphone adoption are very high among the urban population as compared to the rural population – and hence there is high demand for smartphones in urban regions of both developed & developing countries. The APAC region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In terms of Volume & value, APAC is expected to account for a market share of 3X.X7% and US$ XX.XX Bn in 2027. The value market share in North America and Latin America are estimated to account for X7.X5% and X2.X3% respectively in 2027. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, with a growth rate of X5.X4%.

Global Smartphone Market by Operating System

• Android

• iOS

• Windows

• Blackberry Operating System

• Other (Sailfish, Tizen, and Ubuntu)

Global Smartphone Market by Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Retailer

• e-Commerce

Global Smartphone Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Smartphone Market Company Profiles –

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global smartphone market. The top market players featured in the report include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

• Apple Inc.,

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

• Lenovo Group Limited,

• LG Electronics Inc.,

• TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited,

• ZTE Corporation,

• Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Smartphone Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Smartphone Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Smartphone Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smartphone Market make the report investor’s guide.

