Spray Drying Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 TO 2026) – By Spray Dryer Type, Application, Flow Type, Cycle Type, Drying Stage, and By Region

Spray Drying Equipment Market was valued at USD4.41 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Spray drying equipment plays an important role in the processing of food products, including dry soups, ready-to-eat foods, pulses, coffee blends, and milk powders for food intolerance lactose and modified starches. Due to consumer preference for high-value convenience food products, a sudden market demand for spray drying equipment has been observed.

The growth of the Spray Drying Equipment Market is due to the growth of the pharmaceutical, food and chemical industries. Macroeconomic factors that have a positive impact on the global market for spray drying equipment include rapid urbanization rates, population growth, lifestyle changes, and increased domestic income.

Spray Drying Equipment Market is segmented by a spray dryer type, application, flow type, cycle type, drying stage, and region. Based on application, it is divided into food, pharmaceutical, and chemical. Based on the type, it is classified into the rotary atomizer, nozzle atomizer, fluidized, closed loop, and centrifugal. Based on flow type, it is categorized into co-current, counter-current, and mixed flow. Based on the drying stage, it is segmented into single stage and multi-stage.

Geographically, the Spray Drying Equipment Market is segmented into various regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register a relatively high growth rate in the Spray Drying Equipment Market over the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry across the region.

The key players in the Spray Drying Equipment Market include New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd, European Spray Dry Technology LLP, Dedert Corporation, Shanghai Jiadi Machinery Co. Ltd., Advanced Drying Systems, Transparent Technologies Pvt. Ltd., AB & Co Consult, Hemraj Enterprises, C.E Rogers Company, and GEA Group AG.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Spray Drying Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Spray Drying Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Spray Drying Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Spray Drying Equipment Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience:

• Spray drying equipment manufacturers

• Spray drying equipment suppliers

• End users

Market Key Segment:

Spray Drying Equipment Market By Drying Type:

• Rotary atomizer spray dryer

• Nozzle atomizer spray dryer

• Fluidized spray dryer

• Closed loop spray dryer

• Centrifugal spray dryer

• Other spray dryers

Spray Drying Equipment Market By Application:

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical

• Others

Spray Drying Equipment Market By Drying Stage:

• Multistage

• Two stage

• Single stage

Spray Drying Equipment Market By Flow Type:

• Co-current flow

• Counter current flow

• Mixed flow

Spray Drying Equipment Market By Cycle Type:

• Open cycle

• Closed cycle

Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

Company Profiles:

• New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd

• European Spray Dry Technology LLP

• Dedert Corporation

• Shanghai Jiadi Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Advanced Drying Systems

• Transparent Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• AB & Co Consult

• Hemraj Enterprises

• C.E Rogers Company

• GEA Group AG.

