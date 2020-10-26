Speciality Malt Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2016-2026

A new report by XploreMR titled “Speciality Malt Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026” offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the global speciality malt market over a 10-year forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the global speciality malt market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global speciality malt market and other insights across various key segments. The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global speciality malt market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip clients with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the growth of the global speciality malt market are also incorporated in the report.

Report Description

This report by XploreMR on the global speciality malt market for the period 2016–2026 presents an outlook of the market across the globe. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on market opportunities in the global speciality malt market. The report is categorically divided into five sections based on market segmentation namely, by product type, by source, by extract, by application and by region, to understand and offer insights on the global speciality malt market. The report provides analysis of the global speciality malt market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 tonnes).

The report starts with an overview of the global speciality malt market, which includes market description and taxonomy. Further, an overview of the parent market is also included in the report. Thereafter, XploreMR offers analyses of key opportunities, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand perspectives. The section that follows includes PESTLE analysis and Porter’s five force analysis for the global speciality malt market. Also, an in-depth pricing analysis, market sizing, market scenario and forecast and value chain analysis are provided in the report. Key market trends and market attractiveness analysis are included in the report for every region to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Market Segmentation

By Product By Application By Source By Extract By Region Caramelised Malt

Roasted Malt Food Dairy and Frozen Products Bakery and Confectionary Others (Fast Food, Sizzler, etc.)

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Brewing Distilling Non Alcoholic Beverages Health Drinks Others (Energy Drinks, Soft Drinks, etc.)

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Others Dry

Liquid

Malt Flour North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

In the final section of the report, the global speciality malt market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the global speciality malt portfolio and key differentiators.

Research Methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average prices of speciality malts across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product, by source, by extract, and by application are analysed and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue and volume that is expected to be generated across the global speciality malt market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them at the end of the forecast period.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the global speciality malt market. As previously highlighted, the global speciality malt market is split into various segments on the basis of product type, source, extract, application, and region. All these segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global speciality malt market. Another key feature of this report is a regional analysis of the global speciality malt market segments and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global speciality malt market. Finally, to understand key market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global speciality malt market, XploreMR has developed a unique market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities.