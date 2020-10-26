Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Demand Uprising; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Single-use Bioprocessing’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),Danaher Corporation (United States),GE Healthcare (United States),Sartorius AG (Germany),MilliporeSigma (United States),3M Company (United States),Eppendorf AG (Germany),Finesse Solutions, Inc. (United States),Applikon Biotechnology B.V. (Netherlands),Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

What isSingle-use Bioprocessing Market?

Disposable systems are such devices used for the production of biopharmaceuticals i.e. bio-processing, which are mainly intended for the purpose of single-use and then for subsequent disposal. Devices for disposable systems usually consist of plastic components that have been sterilized and sealed using gamma radiation. The market for single-use bioprocessing systems is thereby likely to grow owing to the increase in the demand for biologicals. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are at the forefront of human responsibility towards the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A significant number of large biotech companies are in the middle of a race to study the Sars Cov-2 genome and produce a suitable vaccine for it. Compared to the speed of response to SARS / MERs, etc., biotech companies are studying SARs-Cov-2 at an unprecedented rate, and a significant amount of research and development is being invested. The public and private sectors are also hereby expected to work together until the vaccine for Covid-19 is developed. This disposable technology has hereby become one of the leading technologies in the field of pre-commercial manufacturing, which also includes all the pre-clinical and clinical standards. In these recent years, the introduction of single-use bioprocessing-based process lines has widely increased to the extent wherein the method of single-use has dominated all the pre-commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Most of the organic processing companies generally use a very significant amount of different single-use products, which thereby contribute towards the growth in the sales of the single-use organic processing market. The introduction of automation and intelligent organic production has also increased the efficiency of single-use bioprocessing exponentially. With technological advances, the penetration of this single-use bio-processing model is hereby expected to increase very significantly near future.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Media Bags and Containers, Filtration Assemblies, Single-use Bioreactors, Disposable Mixers, Others), Application (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Plant Cell Cultivation, Patient-Specific Cell Therapies, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, CROs & CMOS, Academic & Research Institutes), By Workflow (Downstream, Upstream)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Rising Demand For Biopharmaceuticals, High Energy Efficiency, Low Water Usage, Less Floor Space Requirement, Very Low Risk Of Product Cross Contamination, And Faster To Implement

Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption Of Single-Use Tangential Flow Filters, Depth Filters, And Chromatography Columns

The Increasing Expiry Of Patents Of Blockbuster Molecules And Rising Demand For Biologics

Increasing Adoption Of Media Bags And Containers In Transportation And Storage Application

Challenges that Market May Face:

The Waste Disposal Of Single-Use Processes And Scaling-Up Issues

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Single-use Bioprocessing Market:

Chapter One : Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Industry Overview

1.1 Single-use Bioprocessing Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two : Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three : Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size by Type

3.3 Single-use Bioprocessing Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four : Major Region of Single-use Bioprocessing Market

4.1 Global Single-use Bioprocessing Sales

4.2 Global Single-use BioprocessingRevenue & market share

Chapter Five : Major Companies List

Chapter Six : Conclusion

Key Development Activities:

The companies are now exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

