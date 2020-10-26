Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by product, Application, and Geography

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 in terms of revenue with a CAGR of XX% during the forecasting period 2019 to 2026.

The growth of Silicon Insulator Market is primarily attributed to the significant growth of consumer electronics market. Furthermore, miniaturization of semiconductor devices coupled with low operating voltage and high performance is expected to favour the growth of Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market in near future

Growing demand for microcontrollers, microprocessors, and gaming consoles drive the growth of the Silicon Insulator Market. Furthermore, the rise in necessity for the market is attributed because of their usage in mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, and other such electronic devices. However, the factors such as time consuming manufacturing process, volatility of raw material prices, and complex product development process hamper the growth of the market.

The Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market can be segmented into wafer-size, wafer-type, technology, product, application, and geography. Based on wafer type, Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market can be classified into RFSOI, FDSOI, and others. RFSOI is expected to emerge as one of the most attractive wafer type segment of the Silicon Insulator Market in the forecast period. Significant demand from APAC will support the growth of this segment in the analysis period. FDSOI is also expected to become another most lucrative wafer type segment in the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

BESOI, ELTRAN, SoS, SiMOX and smart cut are the technology segment of the market. The smart cut is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the analysis period. Product segment is categorized into RF FE, MEMS, power, optical and others. RF FE is expected to be one of the most opportunist segments for Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market. Based on application SOI market is categorized into automotive, computing and mobile, entertainment and gaming, photonics, telecommunications and others. In 2016, computing and mobile held the largest market share in SOI market owing to the increasing use of SOI in mobile application across the globe.

Geographically, the global silicon on insulator market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America and Europe are estimated to foresee significant growth over the next eight years on account of increased demand for microcontrollers and microprocessors. Mainly the U.S., Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are projected to account for highest growth in the region due to rising R&D endeavors by the companies and presence of numerous market players dedicated to developing technology.

The Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market ecosystem consists of raw material suppliers, vendors, system integrators, chip manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturer. Several chip manufactures are actively making improvements in their fabrication processes to adopt SOI technology. This helps them ramp up the production of SOI-based devices and gain a competitive edge over others. Leading players are opting for partnerships to consolidate their presence in emerging markets. Major players operating in the silicon on insulator market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Global Wafers Co., Ltd., Soitec, Wafer World Inc., Ultrasil Corporation, IBM, and Intel Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market make the report investor’s guide.Market Scope of the Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market:

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market By Wafer Size

• 200 mm and Less than 200 mm

• 300 mm

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market By Wafer type

• RF-SOI

• FD-SOI

• PD-SOI

• Power SOI

• Emerging-SOI

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market By Technology

• BESOI

• ELTRAN

• SoS

• SiMOX

• Smart Cut

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market BY PRODUCT

• MEMS

• RF SOI

• Optical SOI

• Memory Device

• SOI Transistor

• Image Sensor Markets

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Datacom

• Industrial

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market:

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co

• Global Wafers Co., Ltd.

• Soitec

• Wafer World Inc.

• Ultrasil Corporation

• IBM

• Intel Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Globalwafers Co. , Ltd.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Skyworks Solutions

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Qorvo, Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Magnachip Semiconductor

• Towerjazz

• United Microelectronics Corporation

• Qualcomm Inc.

• TowerJazz

• ARM Holdings PLC

• Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

• Applied Material Inc.

