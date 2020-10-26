Shapewear Market Giants to Grow at Much Faster Pace | Key players Triumph, Spanx, Spiegel, Anita

Shapewear is also known as a foundation garment or shaping garment is simply underwear that is designed to just temporarily alter the shape of the body who is wearer, typically for flattening their stomach and to make them look slimmer and also more attractive in the particular outfit they’re wearing over the bottom or top. It is mostly worn by women and comes in various forms, from a simple pant through to the larger one-piece garments which are covering the thighs and also the upper body. Shapewear is mostly made from Lycra or the Spandex material, which is a trademarked term for a light material made from the artificial fibres, which is basically stretchy but retains its original shape.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Triumph (Switzerland), Spanx (United States), HanesBrands (United States), Wacoal (Japan), Leonisa (Colombia), Spiegel (United States), Anita (Germany), Ann Chery (United States), Nike (United States) and Adidas (Germany)

Market Drivers

Change in lifestyle incurs increased investment in fitness and related accessories

Rapid growth of the sports and fitness industry

Market Trend

Demand for a bodycon shaped gown and other dresses which demand to wear shapewear first

Restraints

Intense competition among vendors

Problem associated in the body with the tight shapewear

Opportunities

Potential growth in emerging countries such as India, and China and Availability of a wide range of products, such as control camisoles, corsets, body shapers, singlets, body briefs, and saree shapewear

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Shapewear market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Shapewear market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Shapewear Market:

Key Market Features in Global Shapewear Market

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Shapewear Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Shapewear Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Shapewear Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Shapewear Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Shapewear Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Control camisoles, Corsets, Body shapers, Singlets, Body briefs, Saree shapewear), Application (Basic Use, Athletic Use, Others), Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Discounters, Others), End User (Male, Female))

5.1 Global Shapewear Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Shapewear Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Shapewear Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Shapewear Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Shapewear Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

