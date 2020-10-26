Refrigerated Transport Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) _ by Product Type (Chilled and Frozen), by Mode (Road, Sea, Rail, and Air), by Technology (Vapor Compression Systems and Cryogenic Systems) and by Geography

Refrigerated Transport Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 from US$ 3.02 Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX %. (detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in a report).

Benefits of refrigerated transport such as transport of fresh products, protect freight from spoilage, theft, damage and weather conditions and suitability across dry and refrigerated products are responsible for the growth of Refrigerated Transport Market.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The Refrigerated Transport Market is segmented by product type, model, vehicle type, technology, and geography. The market on the basis of the product type is segmented into chilled and frozen products. The frozen sub-segment has the largest Refrigerated Transport Market share from 2017 due to large use by meat and perishable products. The refrigerated transport market by mode is segmented by road, sea, rail, and air. The road sub-segment has the largest market share and this is due to more number of refrigerated trucks for local transports. On the basis of vehicle type MHCV sub-segment have largest market share followed by LCV segment. The market on the basis of the technology is segmented by the vapor compression system and cryogenic system. The vapor compression refrigeration system had the largest market share in 2017 due to its simple design, less operating cost and the cryogenic systems is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America had the largest market share in 2017 followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific (APAC) for Refrigerated Transport Market. Increase in demand for preserved foods especially across developing economies like India and China have resulted in APAC growing at one of the highest rates.

Key Highlights:

Refrigerated Transport Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Refrigerated Transport Market

• Refrigerated Transport Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Refrigerated Transport Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Refrigerated Transport Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Refrigerated Transport market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Refrigerated Transport market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Refrigerated Transport Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Refrigerated Transport Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Refrigerated Transport market are as follows:

• United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Corporation)

• Singamas Container Holdings Limited

• China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Thermo King)

• Schmitz Cargobull AG

• Wabash National Corporation

• Lamberet SAS

Key Target Audience:

• Infrastructure providers

• IRTA (International Refrigeration Transport Association)

• Convenience foods, snacks manufacturers and end-use industries

• Logistics service providers

• Agricultural sector

The scope of the Global Refrigerated Transport Market Report:

This research report segments the refrigerated transport market based on type, mode of transportation, technology and geography:

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Type:

• Chilled

• Frozen

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Mode of Transportation:

• Road

• Sea

• Rail

• Air

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Technology:

• Vapor compression systems

• Cryogenic systems

Refrigerated Transport Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of the North America Refrigerated Transport Market

• Breakdown of the Europe Refrigerated Transport Market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Refrigerated Transport Market

• Breakdown of the Latin America Refrigerated Transport Market

Available Customizations:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of reports according to the specific requirement of our clients.

