Professional Hair Colors Market 2020: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2026 | Redken, L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix

The report titled Global Professional Hair Colors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Professional Hair Colors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Professional Hair Colors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Professional Hair Colors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Professional Hair Colors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Professional Hair Colors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Professional Hair Colors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Professional Hair Colors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Professional Hair Colors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Professional Hair Colors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Professional Hair Colors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Professional Hair Colors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Professional Hair Colors Market Research Report: Redken, L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Betty Dain, Kenra Professional, Pravana, Tressa, L’ANZA, JOICO, Product Club, Pulp Riot, ProLific, Sparks, Surface, Dennis Bernard, Framar, Biolage, Olaplex, Moroccanoil

Global Professional Hair Colors Market Segmentation by Product: Temporary Hair Dye

Semi-permanent Hair Dye

Permanent Hair Dye



Global Professional Hair Colors Market Segmentation by Application: Male

Female



The Professional Hair Colors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Professional Hair Colors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Professional Hair Colors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Professional Hair Colors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Professional Hair Colors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Professional Hair Colors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Professional Hair Colors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Professional Hair Colors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Professional Hair Colors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Temporary Hair Dye

1.3.3 Semi-permanent Hair Dye

1.3.4 Permanent Hair Dye

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Male

1.4.3 Female

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Professional Hair Colors Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Professional Hair Colors Industry

1.6.1.1 Professional Hair Colors Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Professional Hair Colors Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Professional Hair Colors Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Professional Hair Colors Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Professional Hair Colors Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Professional Hair Colors Industry Trends

2.4.1 Professional Hair Colors Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Professional Hair Colors Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Professional Hair Colors Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Professional Hair Colors Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Professional Hair Colors Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Professional Hair Colors by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Professional Hair Colors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Professional Hair Colors as of 2019)

3.4 Global Professional Hair Colors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Professional Hair Colors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Professional Hair Colors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Professional Hair Colors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Professional Hair Colors Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Professional Hair Colors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Professional Hair Colors Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Professional Hair Colors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Professional Hair Colors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Professional Hair Colors Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Professional Hair Colors Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Professional Hair Colors Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Professional Hair Colors Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Professional Hair Colors Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Hair Colors Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Hair Colors Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Redken

11.1.1 Redken Corporation Information

11.1.2 Redken Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Redken Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Redken Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.1.5 Redken SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Redken Recent Developments

11.2 L’Oréal Professionnel

11.2.1 L’Oréal Professionnel Corporation Information

11.2.2 L’Oréal Professionnel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 L’Oréal Professionnel Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 L’Oréal Professionnel Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.2.5 L’Oréal Professionnel SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 L’Oréal Professionnel Recent Developments

11.3 Matrix

11.3.1 Matrix Corporation Information

11.3.2 Matrix Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Matrix Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Matrix Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.3.5 Matrix SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Matrix Recent Developments

11.4 Betty Dain

11.4.1 Betty Dain Corporation Information

11.4.2 Betty Dain Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Betty Dain Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Betty Dain Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.4.5 Betty Dain SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Betty Dain Recent Developments

11.5 Kenra Professional

11.5.1 Kenra Professional Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kenra Professional Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Kenra Professional Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kenra Professional Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.5.5 Kenra Professional SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Kenra Professional Recent Developments

11.6 Pravana

11.6.1 Pravana Corporation Information

11.6.2 Pravana Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Pravana Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Pravana Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.6.5 Pravana SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Pravana Recent Developments

11.7 Tressa

11.7.1 Tressa Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tressa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Tressa Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Tressa Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.7.5 Tressa SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Tressa Recent Developments

11.8 L’ANZA

11.8.1 L’ANZA Corporation Information

11.8.2 L’ANZA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 L’ANZA Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 L’ANZA Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.8.5 L’ANZA SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 L’ANZA Recent Developments

11.9 JOICO

11.9.1 JOICO Corporation Information

11.9.2 JOICO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 JOICO Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JOICO Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.9.5 JOICO SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 JOICO Recent Developments

11.10 Product Club

11.10.1 Product Club Corporation Information

11.10.2 Product Club Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Product Club Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Product Club Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.10.5 Product Club SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Product Club Recent Developments

11.11 Pulp Riot

11.11.1 Pulp Riot Corporation Information

11.11.2 Pulp Riot Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Pulp Riot Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Pulp Riot Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.11.5 Pulp Riot SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Pulp Riot Recent Developments

11.12 ProLific

11.12.1 ProLific Corporation Information

11.12.2 ProLific Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 ProLific Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 ProLific Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.12.5 ProLific SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 ProLific Recent Developments

11.13 Sparks

11.13.1 Sparks Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sparks Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Sparks Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Sparks Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.13.5 Sparks SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Sparks Recent Developments

11.14 Surface

11.14.1 Surface Corporation Information

11.14.2 Surface Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Surface Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Surface Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.14.5 Surface SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Surface Recent Developments

11.15 Dennis Bernard

11.15.1 Dennis Bernard Corporation Information

11.15.2 Dennis Bernard Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Dennis Bernard Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Dennis Bernard Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.15.5 Dennis Bernard SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Dennis Bernard Recent Developments

11.16 Framar

11.16.1 Framar Corporation Information

11.16.2 Framar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Framar Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Framar Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.16.5 Framar SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Framar Recent Developments

11.17 Biolage

11.17.1 Biolage Corporation Information

11.17.2 Biolage Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Biolage Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Biolage Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.17.5 Biolage SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Biolage Recent Developments

11.18 Olaplex

11.18.1 Olaplex Corporation Information

11.18.2 Olaplex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 Olaplex Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Olaplex Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.18.5 Olaplex SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Olaplex Recent Developments

11.19 Moroccanoil

11.19.1 Moroccanoil Corporation Information

11.19.2 Moroccanoil Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.19.3 Moroccanoil Professional Hair Colors Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Moroccanoil Professional Hair Colors Products and Services

11.19.5 Moroccanoil SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Moroccanoil Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Professional Hair Colors Sales Channels

12.2.2 Professional Hair Colors Distributors

12.3 Professional Hair Colors Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Professional Hair Colors Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Professional Hair Colors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Professional Hair Colors Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Professional Hair Colors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Professional Hair Colors Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Professional Hair Colors Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Professional Hair Colors Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Hair Colors Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Hair Colors Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Professional Hair Colors Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

