Probiotics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Source (Bacteria and Yeast), by Form (Dry and Liquid), by Application, by End User and by Geography

Probiotics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from 48.46 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in a report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Probiotics Market

Some of the major benefits such as improved immune system and digestive system to prevent and treat diarrhea, keep a heart-healthy along with treating food-borne illness are driving growth for Probiotics Market.

Probiotics Market is segmented based on application, source, form, end-user, and geography. Based on application, the global market for probiotics has been segmented into functional food and beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed. The food and beverage sub-segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares and is projected grow even faster during the forecast period. On the basis of source, bacteria sub-segment dominated the probiotics market in 2017 whereas among end-user the market is led by human sub-segment with large consumption acting as a major growth driver.

The Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as well with rising interest in health products being one of the major drivers contributing to overall growth.

Key Highlights:

• Probiotics Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Probiotics Market

• Probiotics Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Probiotics Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Probiotics Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Probiotics Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology;

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Probiotics Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Probiotics Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Probiotics Market are as follows:

• CHR. Hansen

• Danone

• Yakult Honsha

• Dowdupont

• Kerry

• Probi AB

• Nestle

• Biogaia

• Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

• Glac Biotech

• Bifodan A/S

• Lallemand

• General Mills

• Uas Laboratories

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ABM)

Scope of the Report:

This research report segments the Probiotics Market based on source, application, end-user, form and geography:

Global Probiotics Market, By Ingredient:

• Bacteria

• Yeast

Global Probiotics Market, By Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Global Probiotics Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Pharmacies/Drugstores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

Global Probiotics Market, By Application:

• Functional food & beverages

• Dietary supplements

• Animal feed

Global Probiotics Market, By End User:

• Human

• Animal

Global Probiotics Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Probiotics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Probiotics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Probiotics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Probiotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Probiotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Probiotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Probiotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Probiotics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Probiotics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Probiotics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Probiotics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

