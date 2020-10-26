Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027: By Product, By Application, and By Region.

Market Scenario

Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market was valued at US$ xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The Report has analyzed the drivers, restraints, and challenges facing the Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics market.

Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market Overview:

The global market for the plastic market for consumer electronics is increasing thanks to the favorable demographics, changing lifestyle, and growing consumer awareness towards the quality of the electronic plastic products. The rapid industrialization and urbanization lead to the expansion of smart cities which are expected to drive the electronic & electrical market industrial growth; this has a positive impact on the plastic market for consumer electronics. The growing number of plastic electronic markets with a variety of product options is available in the global market is also boosting the demand for the plastic market for electronics. Also, advanced modern trade has spurred the manufacturer to innovate the new product line of the plastic market for consumer electronics.

The global key players are investing more in the plastic market owing to rising electronic & electronic applications & innovation in the recent years. Manufacturing of electrical appliances is increasing over the forecast period thanks to factors such as biological characteristics of plastic, the cost to weight ratio and its captivity is boosting the market for consumer electronics. The expansion of electronic & electrical appliances such as laptops, mobile phones, CDs players, TV gadgets, and accessories increasing the demand for the plastic market for consumer electronics. Product development, rising disposable income, per capita income are some of the major factors that have a positive impact on the plastic market for consumers.

Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The government initiatives across the world have made manufacturers focused on the production of bio-based and degradable products. Thus, it has a positive impact on the manufacturing of environmentally friendly plastic markets for the consumer electronic market. The companies are establishing a strategic partnership with the key players and end-use industries, driving the growth of the plastic market for consumer electronics. The total market share of household appliances such as washing equipment, refrigerators, and air conditioners is approx. 23% generated by the industries. Also, consumers have more inclination towards sports equipment that has better durability, lightweight, and superior performance. Thus, these factors are increasing the demand for electronic plastic gadgets in sports industries and have created many opportunities for the plastic market for consumer electronics.

Increasing raw material prices are some of the major key challenges that is restraining the plastic market for consumer electronic market. In addition, stringent regulatory policies and growing concern towards disposable waste management are also one of the major key challenges that is hampering the product demand over the period. Most of the plastic is non-degradable; thus, various regulatory policies have been imposed to overcome these factors. The plastic recycling plays an important and vital role; according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), approximately 60% of plastic waste is dumped in the oceans only 40% of plastic waste is recycled throughout the year and this has created a concern on plastic market.

The demand for plastic for consumer electronics is increasing as it is widely used in pharmaceutical industries such as manufacturing of oximeter, bottles, syringe, biotech, cosmetic & chemical industry and this has created good opportunities for the plastic market for a consumer electronics manufacturer.

The report provides key factors which can influence and challenge the market growth of the Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics.

Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market: Market Segmentation

Global Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market is segmented by Product Type (Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Styrene-acrylonitrile resin (SAN), Acrylonitrile styrene acrylester (ASA), Polystyrene (PS), Poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA), Others (Styrene ethylene butadiene styrene (SEBS), Polyphenylene ether (PPE), Polyphenylene oxide (PPO), Polyamide (PA), and Plastic blends) Alloys, by Application (Computers & accessories, Cell phones, Television sets, Sound systems (VCRs, CD players, DVD systems)), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is dominating the plastic market for the consumer electronics industry over the years. China holds the largest market size approx. xx.57% in the plastic market for consumer electronics. The low production cost compared to the other international market along with labor, land and the raw material are the factors which created a positive impact on the electronic plastic market. Huge investment in the R&D center and growing demand for plastic in automotive, construction, and packaging also played a vital role in the development of the plastic electronic market. Consumer inclination towards attractive new products such as cell phones, TV, etc. and factors such as changing lifestyle patterns, with improved physical and mechanical characteristics influencing the buyers especially in Asia Pacific Region.

North America has one of the fastest-growing markets of the electronic plastic market over the forecast periods. The effective use of alternate materials such as glass, rubber, and wood for the manufacturing of various consumer products such as toys, jewelers with higher efficiency, and low costing increasing the demand for plastic electronic market.

Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market1

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Plastic Market for Consumer Electronics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Plastic Market for Consumer Electronic Market

Global Plastic Market for Consumer Electronic Market Segmentation by Product

• Polycarbonate (PC),

• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

• Styrene-acrylonitrile resin (SAN)

• Acrylonitrile styrene acrylester (ASA)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA)

• Others (Styrene ethylene butadiene styrene (SEBS), Polyphenylene ether (PPE), Polyphenylene oxide (PPO), Polyamide (PA), and Plastic blends) Alloys

Global Plastic Market for Consumer Electronic Market Segmentation by Application

• Computers & accessories

• Cell phones

• Television sets

• Sound systems (VCRs, CD players, DVD systems)

Global Plastic Market for Consumer Electronic Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Plastic Market for Consumer Electronic Market Major Players

• Atotech (Germany)

• LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

• DowDuPont (United States)

• LyondellBasell (Netherlands)

• Trinseo(United States),

• INEOS Group (United Kingdom)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• ExxonMobil Corporation (United States)

