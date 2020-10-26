Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 2026

Peritoneal Dialysis Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Peritoneal dialysis is a process to remove waste products from the blood, such as creatinine and urea, which are insufficiently removed in case of kidney failure or improper functioning of kidneys. The major factors fuelling the market growth are growing prevalence of ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disease), increasing geriatric population prone to medical conditions such as acute diabetes and high blood pressure which would result in kidney or renal failure. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Heart Federation (WHF), nearby XX million people has diabetics and nearby XX million people suffering from high blood pressure.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives such as R&D funding, improving reimbursement policies and demand for technologically advanced treatment procedures are also boosting the market growth during the upcoming period. According to American Society of Nephrology (ASN), around XX% patients were treated with peritoneal dialysis in developing countries and nearby XX% were treated in developed countries. However, factors such as imposing risk of infection and permanent placement of catheter outside the body might hamper the market growth at global level. Surge in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and growth prospects in the developing markets are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product type, the peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into implantation systems, peritoneal solution, peritoneal dialyzers, peritoneal dialysis catheters, and other accessories constitute. In terms of revenue, the peritoneal dialyzers segment held the highest market share in 2018. Rising prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension which results to kidney disorders and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are few factors that are impelling the peritoneal dialysis market growth. Furthermore, growing geriatric population with various disorders such as swelling, inflammation and infection of the kidney and growing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure are few factors that are expected to positively impact the market growth.

Based on the services, the peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into homecare services and education about the peritoneal dialysis process. The homecare services segment accounting the highest market share of XX% in 2018. Factors such as increasing aged population with long term care requirements, rising awareness regarding hospital acquired infections and growing usage of technologies among patients that are expected to boost the segment growth in the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for cost effective medical equipment and increasing prevalence of end stage renal diseases (ESRD), kidney failure or renal failure are few factors that are likely to positively impact the market growth.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America held the largest share of the peritoneal dialysis market in 2018 owing to high accessibility to the products and services in the region, growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes and hypertension pertaining to kidney failure. The rising demand for advanced peritoneal dialysis technology and increasing government initiatives that are attributing for its largest share in the regional market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the presence of unmet healthcare needs and rising awareness campaign regarding peritoneal dialysis.

A report covers the recent development in market for the peritoneal dialysis market i.e. in 2018, Fresenius Medical Care acquired XX% shares of Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd. Company to increase its dialysis care network in China. In 2018, B. Braun Melsungen AG opened a production place for dialyzers in Saxony (Germany) intended to expand the access to advanced dialysis products in the country.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, and DaVita Healthcare Partners. Manufacturers in the peritoneal dialysis are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Peritoneal Dialysis Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Peritoneal Dialysis Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Peritoneal Dialysis Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Peritoneal Dialysis Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Peritoneal Dialysis Market:

Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Product Type:

• Implantation systems

• Peritoneal solution

• Peritoneal dialyzers

• Peritoneal dialysis catheters

Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Services:

• Homecare services

• Education about the peritoneal dialysis process

Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Application:

• Automated peritoneal dialysis (APD)

• Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD)

Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Peritoneal Dialysis Market, Major Players:

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

• Baxter International, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Covidien

• Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings

• Huaren Pharmaceutical

• NephroPlus

• Nipro

• Northwest Kidney Centers

• NxStage Medical

• Renal Services

• Satellite Healthcare

• Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and

• U.S. Renal Care

• Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd.

• Cook Inc.

• Utah Medical Products, Inc.

• Terumo Corp., KGaA

• Medionics International, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc.

• Newsol Technologies Inc.

• Poly Medicure Limited

