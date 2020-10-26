Parenteral Nutrition Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Nutrient Type, End Users and Region

Parenteral Nutrition Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



Parenteral Nutrition Market Drivers and Restrains:

Parenteral nutrition (PN) is intravenous management of nutrition, which may contain protein, carbohydrate, fat, minerals and electrolytes, vitamins and other trace elements for patients. Parenteral nutrition (PN) products are made by pro-pharmaceutical exacerbating organizations, which helps for those unable to eat or absorb enough food through tube feeding formula or by mouth to maintain good nutrition status.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The parenteral nutrition market has driven by factors like growing malnutrition across the globe, rise in the geriatric population, increasing metabolic disorders and other chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV and Crohn’s diseases. Increasing the rate of pre-mature birth & birth rate in the Asia Pacific, as well as a shortage of essential nutrients among preterm infants and newborn should fuel the market demand in the developing nations. The India estimated for almost XX million preterm births yearly. Therefore, it will expand the parenteral nutrition market growth in India.

However, Lack of awareness in the developing countries and lack of clinical evidence to support novel technology are hampering the market growth at the global level. Strict government rules regarding the approval of parenteral nutrition products, especially in countries such as U.S., Europe, and the Asia Pacific will restraint market growth.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the nutrition type, the parenteral nutrition market has been segmented into carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsions, single dose amino acid solutions, trace elements, electrolytes, vitamins and minerals. The single dose amino acid solutions segment accounted a significant market share of XX% in 2018. Research shows that it is expected to be the leading nutrient segment, as several leading players are introducing unique amino acid-based parenteral nutrition products. The abundant availability of these products is likely to be the main reason for their soaring success during the near future. The parenteral lipid emulsion nutrient segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to potential benefits as a drug delivery vehicle. It is mostly used for the administration of drugs that prevent thrombophlebitis, decrease irritation and pain.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the parenteral nutrition market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the parenteral nutrition market in 2018 owing to presence of high research spending by government agencies and private entities in the healthcare sector, technologically advanced medical devices, and collaborations among regulatory authorities, medical device industry, and universities. Furthermore, increasing the hospital admission that is projected to increase the usage rates in this region due to rising occurrence of several chronic diseases, existence of advanced healthcare facilities, as well as favorable reimbursement policies.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Economic growth in nations such as China, India, and Japan, along with favorable government initiatives associated to the development of healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies, are further anticipated to impel the market growth. Moreover, growing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the medical devices and healthcare sectors by various private and government organizations are expected to provide incentives for manufacturing technologically-advanced products during the upcoming period.

A report covers the recent development in market for the parenteral nutrition market like, ICU Medical approves the acquisition of Hospira infusion system from Pfizer. This acquisition has helped the organization to broaden its product portfolio in the parenteral nutrition segment.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Baxter International Inc., Grifols International S.A., Actavis Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hospira Inc. Manufacturers in the Parenteral Nutrition are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of parenteral nutrition market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding parenteral nutrition market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the parenteral nutrition market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the parenteral nutrition market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Parenteral Nutrition Market:

Parenteral Nutrition Market, by Nutrient type:

• Carbohydrates

• Parenteral Lipid Emulsion

• Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions

• Trace Elements

• Vitamins and Minerals

Parenteral Nutrition Market, by End Users:

• Hospital

• Clinics

Parenteral Nutrition Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Parenteral Nutrition Market, Major Players:

• Baxter International Inc.

• Grifols International S.A.

• Actavis Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Hospira Inc.

• Aculife Healthcare

• Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Claris Lifesciences Limited, and

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Vifor Pharma

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

