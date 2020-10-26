Outdoor LED Display Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026) by Deployment Type, Applications, Mounted Technology, Color Display, and Geography.

Outdoor LED Display Market is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor chip which emits light of several wavelengths in the visible spectrum along with the emission of UV & infrared light. LED displays are used to display multimedia graphics, like company ads, marketing, scoreboards, & traffic signs.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Outdoor LED displays are gaining popularity in recent years, due to major technological developments like automated LED displays, wireless control systems, enhanced picture quality, and high brightness. These improvements have fuelled the usage of LED displays in many live events like concerts, sports stadiums, digital signage, & for regular meteorological updates. Though, factors like high initial investments & uneven demand are some of the main restraints of the Outdoor LED Display Market growth.

Outdoor LED Display Market is segmented by Deployment Type, Applications, Mounted Technology, Color Display, and Geography. Based on application LED Billboard segment is expected to be the prominent market in the Outdoor LED Display Market during the forecast period owing to several features offered like cost-effectiveness, dynamic content as well as high visibility.

Among mounted technology individually mounted technology is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for big screens with great broadcasting distance is estimated to boost the growth of individually mounted technology.

Outdoor LED Display Market for Full color outdoor LED display will grow at maximum rate during the forecast period owing to its features like HD resolutions, high-quality pixel, high-quality animations, and videos. Companies are concentrated on developing full color outdoor LED displays using surface mounted LED display technology. These displays are widely used in advertising brands from numerous industries like automobile, FMCG, food and beverages, textile, and sports and entertainment.

Asia Pacific Outdoor LED Display Market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of sports activities along with infrastructural development in developing countries like India and China. Introduction of new sports events like Indian Premier League (Cricket), Hockey India League, Indian Badminton League, Pro Kabaddi League, and Indian Super League (Football) are truly enhancing the growth rate of Indian Outdoor LED Display Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Outdoor LED Display market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Outdoor LED Display market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Outdoor LED Display market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Outdoor LED Display market make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players of the Outdoor LED Display Market:

1. Daktronics, Inc.

2. LG Electronics

3. Panasonic Corporation

4. Toshiba Corporation

5. Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

6. Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

7. Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd.

8. EKTA

9. Electronic Displays, Inc.

10. ElectroMedia

11. Euro Display

12. Rotapanel

13. Electronic Displays Inc.

14. Sony Corporation.

The scope of the Outdoor LED Display Market:

• Outdoor LED Display Market, By Deployment Type :

Installed, Rental

• Outdoor LED Display Market, By Applications:

LED Billboards, Perimeter LED Boards, LED Mobile Screen, LED Traffic Lights, LED Video Walls

• Outdoor LED Display Market, By Mounted Technology :

Individually Mounted Outdoor LED Displays, Surface-Mounted Outdoor LED Displays

• Outdoor LED Display Market, By Color Display:

Monochrome Outdoor LED Displays, Tri-color Outdoor LED Displays, Full Color Outdoor LED Displays

• Outdoor LED Display Market, by Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

