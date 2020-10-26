India Frozen Food Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Packaging Material, by Food Product, by Packaging Product and by Region.

India Frozen Food Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.4 %

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increase in the number of working women and young professional’s individuals, a growing income of the middle-class people drives the India frozen food packaging market. Changing the eating habits of consumers has shifted their preference to food fried, baked or toasted straight from the freezer, also frozen food provides good food with lesser cooking time, those factors further propel the market. Changes in taste and preference of the Indian consumers, Innovative advertisements, a rise in supermarkets and e-commerce boom, easily accessible to the food product, promised quality standards, health benefits of the food, Increase in consumption during special occasions and celebrations are other factor accelerating the India frozen food packaging market.

Plastic has gained huge popularity over the years due to its durability. Plastic packaging is a very flexible and adaptable form of packaging, it allows manufacturers to customize its shape, size and style as per their requirements. Plastic packaging is an extremely light-weight option. Plastic extremely easy to transport, thus reducing the carbon footprint during transportation. Plastic packaging can survive extreme environments and don’t easily degrade in hot and cold temperatures, thus preserving the integrity of the food or beverage inside it. It also protects food from moisture, oxygen, dust, light and odors.

India frozen food packaging market is segmented by material, by food product and by packaging product.

Based on the food product, India frozen food packaging market is segmented into glass, paper, metal, plastic and others. In terms of a food product, India frozen food packaging market is divided into ready-to-eat meals, fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood, baked goods and others. Bags, boxes, cans, cartons, trays, wrappers and others are packaging product of India frozen food packaging market. Regionally, India frozen food packaging market is divided into West India, East India, North India and South India.

Flexible packaging accounted for a XX % share of India frozen food packaging market. Less water and energy are employed in the creation of flexible packaging and since tend to weigh less, minimum transportation costs and energy waste. Rather eco-friendly advantages, flexible packaging helps ensure food safety and prolongs shelf life. Flexible packaging includes pouches, bags, and overwrap or shrinks sleeve. Rigid packaging holds XX % of share in India frozen food packaging market.

Fruits and vegetables and frozen snacks are anticipated to remain the most popular food product segment capturing a majority of the market share followed by baked products. A consumer is stocking more varieties of frozen food such as peas, corn. Frozen fruit & vegetable segment in India to grow CAGR of XX%. More than XX% of the current market is composed of exports of minimally processed low-value marine products, meats, fruits and vegetables.

Western India has the XX% share in the frozen food market. North India will show a steady growth in the forecast period and the Southern market will increase as a result of the growing popularity of frozen idli sambar.

The key players operating in the India Frozen Food Packaging Market are Pactiv, Amcor, Genpak, Graham Packaging, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Tetra Pak International, Huhtamaki N.A., Printpack Inc., International Paper Company, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Graphic Packaging International Inc., WestRock Company, Pactiv LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, and Bemis Company Inc. are players involved in the India frozen food packaging market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Frozen Food Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Frozen Food Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Frozen Food Packaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Frozen Food Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Frozen Food Packaging Market

India Frozen Food Packaging Market, By Packaging Material:

• Glass

• Paper

• Metal

• Plastic

• Others

India Frozen Food Packaging Market, By Food Product:

• Readymade Meals

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Meat

• Sea Food

• Baked Goods

• Frozen Snacks

• Others

India Frozen Food Packaging Market, By Packaging Type:

• Flexible Packaging

• Corrugated Box

• Plastic Box

• Poly Bags

• Rigid Box

India Frozen Food Packaging Market, by Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

