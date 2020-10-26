Nanomedicine Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Modality, Diseases, Application and Region

Nanomedicine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Nanomedicine is an application of nanotechnology, which are used in diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and control of biological systems. Nanomedicine usages nanoscale manipulation of materials to improve medicine delivery. Therefore, nanomedicine has facilitated the treatment against various diseases. The nanomedicine market includes products that are nanoformulations of the existing drugs and new drugs or are nanobiomaterials. The research and development of new devices as well as the diagnostics will become, more effective, enabling faster response and the ability to treat new diseases are likely to boost the market growth.

The nanomedicine markets are driven by factors such as developing new technologies for drug delivery, increase acceptance of nanomedicine across varied applications, rise in government support and funding, the growing need for therapies that have fewer side effects and cost-effective. However, long approval process and risks associated with nanomedicine (environmental impacts) are hampering the market growth at the global level. An increase in the out-licensing of nanodrugs and growth of healthcare facilities in emerging economies are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the nanomedicine market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Nanomedicine Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the nanomedicine market has been segmented into cardiovascular, neurology, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, and oncology. The oncology segment held the dominant market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period owing to the rising availability of patient information and technological advancements. However, the cardiovascular and neurology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to presence of opportunities such as demand for specific therapeutic nanovectors, nanostructured stents, and implants for tissue regeneration.

Nanomedicine Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Nanomedicine market has been segmented into North America, the Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the Nanomedicine market in 2018 due to the rising presence of patented nanomedicine products, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the rapid acceptance of nanomedicine. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to rise in number of research grants and increase in demand for prophylaxis of life-threatening diseases. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced therapies and drugs are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

Nanomedicine Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, CombiMatrix Corporation, General Electric Company, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and Johnson & Johnson. Manufacturers in the nanomedicine are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Nanomedicine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Nanomedicine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Nanomedicine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Nanomedicine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Nanomedicine Market:

Nanomedicine Market by Modality:

• Diagnostics

• Treatments

Nanomedicine Market by Diseases:

• Oncological Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Orthopedic Disorders

• Neurological Diseases

• Urological Diseases

• Ophthalmological Diseases

• Immunological Diseases

Nanomedicine Market by Application:

• Neurology

• Cardiovascular

• Anti-Inflammatory

• Anti-Infectives

• Oncology

Nanomedicine Market by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Nanomedicine Market Major Players:

• Abbott Laboratories

• CombiMatrix Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Inc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Mallinckrodt plc.

• Merck & Company, Inc.

• Nanosphere, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Celgene Corporation

• UCB (Union Chimique Belge) S.A.

• AMAG Pharmaceuticals

• Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

• Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation

• Cytimmune Sciences, Inc.

