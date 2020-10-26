Mica Tape Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities 2020 – 2030

Mica Tape Market: Introduction

Mica tape is a high quality insulating material used in the production of fire resistant cables. It has high temperature resistance, high corrosion resistance, high pressure resistance and extremely high dielectric strength along with excellent tensile strength. Mica tape has been utilizing by various industries due to its flexibility, low cost, easy installation, longevity and many. It is manufactured with mica paper (natural phlogopite or synthetic mica) and laminated it with various reinforcements such as epoxy or silicon resins. Generally the thickness of the tape 0.08 mm to 0.15 mm, but the thicker tapes have a thickness of 0.2 mm to 0.8 mm. The factors which plays a vital role in determining the properties of the mica tape are kind of mica paper used, type and amount of resin (binder) used, type of applied substrate like glass fiber, ceramic or polyethylene.

Mica Tape Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for heat resistant materials and electrical insulating materials to provide protection to wires and cables to increase the durability and effectiveness are some of the factors that are contributing the demand for mica tape globally. Due to the excellent properties shown by mica tape, it has found application in wide range of industries such as insulation of the electric cables and coils in power stations, computer and telecommunication, electronics and automobile industries and many more. Especially its high temperature resistance and re-processing cannot be easily replaced by any other materials.

The rise in the usage of electric vehicles will assist the market growth of the mica tape as it will be used in the battery cables. The current global market size of mica tape is more than a half a billion USD and it is expected to grow in the upcoming decade. As research is going on for various insulating materials mica tape market is going to face a tough competition.

Mica Tape Market: Covid-19 Impact Assessment

The ongoing pandemic of Covid19 and associated lockdowns by regional governments has affected industrial activity to a considerable extent. The noticeable aspects have been disruption in the supply chain, reduced demand from end use sector and subsequent downsizing of production rate. The same also holds true for electrical industry where the production of wires and cables has been decreased thereby affecting the participants in the value chain including mica tape manufacturers. Post the initial quarters of 2020, the revival of market growth is however expected to occur in the next 3 to 4 quarters with the uplift of the lockdown and resumption of industrial activities.

Mica Tape Market: Segmentation

Globally, the diverse market of Mica Tape can be segmented on the basis of types, applications and application spectrum

On the basis of type, the global Mica Tape market is segmented as

Mica Glass Tape

Mica Polyester Tape

On the basis of end use application, the global Mica Tape market is segmented as:

Electrical Insulation

Flame Resistance

Others

On the basis of application spectrum, the market of Mica Tape is segmented globally as

3.3 to 6 kV

6 to 10 kV

More than 10 kV

Mica Tape Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-pacific region is considered to be a leading market of Mica Tapes with China, India and Japan being the prominent countries. The growth trend has been attributable owing to demand from the established production hub of electronics and electrical devices and motors in these countries.

Europe is touted to be another significant market for the mica tape, with a sound balance of supply and demand in the domestic market. Some of the key manufacturers of mica tape ing the globe are in fact situated in the region.

In North America basically in US and Canada a potential market for insulating materials in various industries like electronics, automobile, aeronautical etc has directly or indirectly activate the need of mica tape.

The mica tape market growth is also expected to be buoyed by opportunities of emerging markets of Latin America, ASEAN countries which have evolved as major manufacturing hubs for tier-1 OEMs.

Mica Tape Market: Key Participants

Top manufacturers in the global Mica Tape market are listed below

ISOVOLTA Group

Vonroll Holding AG

Pamica Group Limited

Sichuan Meifeng Mica Industry Co., Ltd

Chhaperia International Company

Glory Mica Co. Ltd

NIPPON RIKA KOGYOSHO CO.,LTD

Spbsluda (SFR Group of Companies)

Shanghai Haiying Insulation Glass Fiber Co.,Ltd

OKABE MICA CO., LTD.

Electrolock Inc.

Jyoti Ltd.

Cogebi Insulation India Private Limited

Sakti Mica Manufacturing Co.

Ruby Mica Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulation System Co. Ltd.

Krempel GmbH

Shanghai Tongli Electrical Material Co., Ltd.

