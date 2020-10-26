Mergers and Acquisitions in Insurance Market Report-Covid19 Impact Analysis | Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players

A total of 186 insurance M&A deals valued at $50m or more were announced between January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2020. The combined value of these deals was $367bn. The fourth quarter of 2017 saw the most activity with 22 deals, while Q1 2018 represented the quarter with the largest transaction value, exceeding $100bn. In Q1 2020, M&A transactions totaled $40bn, up 96% from the previous quarter and 116% when compared to the same quarter last year. M&A in the insurance market has mainly been driven by big data, data analytics, cloud, digital insurance providers, and insurtech. We expect these themes to continue to drive M&A activity along with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), which have become key areas in which insurers must strengthen.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of trends in the M&A market that will shape the insurance industry over the coming years. It looks at four different areas –

– Thematic drivers of M&A strategy

– How will COVID-19 impact the M&A market?

– M&A activity in the insurance sector from Q1 2017 to Q1 2020

– Future acquisition targets in the insurance sector

– In 2017 there were 59 deals, totaling $117bn.

– In 2018 there were 68 deals, totaling $152bn.

– In 2019 deal volume fell to 47, with total deal value falling to $57bn.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Part 1: Thematic Drivers of M&A Strategy

Part 2: COVID-19 Impact on M&A Activity

Part 3: M&A Deals in the Insurance Sector: Q1 2017-Q1 2020

Part 4: Future Acquisition Targets in the Insurance Sector

Part 5: Deal Selection Methodology

Part 6: Glossary

Part 7: Our Thematic Research Methodology