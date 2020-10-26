Membrane Filtration Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Type, Application, Module Design, and Region

Membrane Filtration Market was valued at USD 13.72 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.

Membrane filtration technology is used to improve the quality and shelf life of dairy products, foods, and beverages. In the water and wastewater industry, membrane filtration technology is widely used for purification, fractionation, desalination, demineralization, and deionization.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The fast-growing dairy industry worldwide, increase in processing efficiency of machines, emerging technologies in membrane filtration along with the growing demand for high quality and safe food products are some of the main growth drivers having a positive impact on the Membrane Filtration Market during the current forecast period.

Membrane Filtration Market is segmented by type, application, module design, and region. The spiral wound segment is gradually gaining demand because of the food and beverage manufacturers. The spiral wound modules are very efficient in terms of juice absorption process and thus will boost the overall Membrane Filtration Market.

Geographically, the Membrane Filtration Market is analyzed in different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Membrane Filtration Market in 2018 and will continue to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as the increased use of membrane filtration in water treatment plants, purification in the dairy and other food industries for pasteurization, along with sterilization and concentration processes among others have helped in the overall growth of the Membrane Filtration Market.

The key players in the Membrane Filtration Market include 3M Company (US), Pall Corporation (US), Dow Company (US), Koch Membrane System (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Fielder Filter Systems Ltd (UK), Prominent (Germany), ACWA Services (UK), Aquabio(UK), and Aquatech International (US).

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Membrane Filtration Market, By Geographyt including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Membrane Filtration Market, By Geographyt North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Membrane Filtration Market, By Geographyt North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Membrane Filtration Market, By Geographyt North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience:

• R&D institutes

• Technology providers

• Membrane filtration equipment providers

• Intermediary suppliers

• Wholesalers

• Dealers

• End users

Market Key Segment:

Membrane Filtration Market, Based on Type

• Reverse osmosis

• Ultrafiltration

• Microfiltration

• Nanofiltration

Membrane Filtration Market, Based on Application

• Water & wastewater

• Food & beverages

o Dairy products

o Drinks & concentrates

o Wines & beers

o Others

Membrane Filtration Market, Based on Module Design

• Spiral wound

• Tubular system

• Plate & frame and hollow fiber

Membrane Filtration Market, Company Profiles

• Addcon Gmbh

• A.M. Food Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Fine Organics

• Impextraco Nv

• Kemira Oyj

• Krishna Chemicals

• Macco Organiques Inc.

• Niacet Corporation

• Perstorp Holding Ab.

Membrane Filtration Market, By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Membrane Filtration Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Membrane Filtration Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Membrane Filtration Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Membrane Filtration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Membrane Filtration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Membrane Filtration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Membrane Filtration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Membrane Filtration by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Membrane Filtration Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Membrane Filtration Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Membrane Filtration Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

