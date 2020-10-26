Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.96 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market, by GeographyIntraocular lens is a lens fixed in the eye as part of a treatment for cataracts or myopia. Insertion of an intraocular lens for the treatment of cataracts is the most frequently performed eye surgical procedure.

The intraocular lens market based on type has been segmented into traditional/monofocal, premium and phakic IOLs. The monofocal IOLs segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth. Based on the material, the market has been segmented into foldable IOLs and Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) IOLs. The foldable IOLs segment accounted for one of the largest shares for the intraocular lens market. It is suitable for manufacturing three-piece IOLs and IOL haptics, it has high biocompatibility and high light transmissibility, and UV-absorbing property. The end users include in this reports are hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC). The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares of the market.

Geographically, North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for the intraocular lens. The growing incidence of eye diseases and technological advancements in intraocular lenses are some of the factors driving the market forintraocular lenses.

The years that have been considered are:

• Base year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Intraocular lens market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the intraocular lens market.

• Intraocular lens market segmentation on the basis type, material, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Intraocular lens market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Intraocular lens market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the intraocular lens market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market.

Some of the key players operating in the intraocular lens market include

• Alcon, Inc. (US)

• Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany)

• STAAR Surgical Company (US)

• HOYA Corporation (Japan)

• Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK)

• Oculentis GmbH (Germany)

• Swiss Advanced Vision (Switzerland)

• NIDEK CO., LTD. (Japan)

• Aurolab (India)

• Care Group (India)

• Omni Lens Pvt Ltd. (India)

• Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd. (Israel)

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare service providers

• Intraocular lenses suppliers and distributors

• Intraocular lenses manufactures

• Government associations

• Market research and consulting firms

• Health insurance provider companies

• Venture capitalists and investors

Scope of the Report:

The Research report segments the intraocular lens (IOL) market based on the type, material, end-user, and geography

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market, by Type:

• Traditional/ Monofocal IOLs

o Aspheric Monofocal IOLs

o Spheric Monofocal IOLs

• Premium IOLs

o Multifocal IOLs

o Accommodating IOLs

o Extended Depth of Focus IOLs

• Phakic IOLs

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market, by Material:

• Foldable IOLs

o Hydrophobic Acrylic IOLs

o Hydrophilic Acrylic IOLs

o Other Foldable IOLs

• Polymethylmethacrylate IOLs (PMMA IOLs)

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market, by End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Intraocular Lens Market

• Breakdown of Europe Intraocular Lens Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Intraocular Lens Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Intraocular Lens Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Intraocular Lens Market

