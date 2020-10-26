Indian Food and Beverages Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Product Type.

Indian Food and Beverages Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

India, the fastest growing economy in the world, is known for its rich and diverse culture and is a home to people from different religions and languages living together. Geographically also, India has varied climate and agriculture conditions. With these diversities, India offers a wide variety of traditional cuisines. These cuisines vary significantly geographically from north to south and east to west of India and are also influenced by local availability of spices, herbs, vegetables and fruits. These traditional cuisines are getting evolved over a period of time and are now served in different avatars, e.g., inclusion of new ingredients or flavors and change in the traditional preparation style.

Food & beverages are considered as the fastest growing industries in India. The growth of the industry is supported by the availability of a large raw material production base. India is the largest producer of milk, bananas, mangoes, guavas, papaya, ginger, okra, second largest producer of wheat, rice, fruits, vegetables, tea, sugarcane and cashew nut and the third largest producer of cereals, coconut, lettuce, chicory, nutmeg, mace, cardamom and pepper globally. Further, the increased affluence of the ever growing working population with increase in disposable income, rising urbanization leading to changing lifestyles and less time to prepare food at home, increase in tourism in India and international travel, and Increase in consumption of fast growing food and beverage segments during special occasions and celebrations are the factors that behind the growth of the Indian food and beverages market.

With India’s population skewed towards younger consumers, the majority of Indian consumption of food and beverages is driven by people between the ages of 18 and 40, which opens the opportunity for manufacturers to come with more varieties.

The government of India is pressing hard to make alternative ways for a strong industry for the food & beverage sector. The government is working on a strategy on the diversification of India’s export basket in a bid to enhance its export presence in the top items of world trade as well as to increase the country’s outbound shipments, both in value and quantity.

Indian government has plans to introduce measures with a view to further facilitate the trade in this sector’s products. The Government has established 60 fully equipped Agri-Export Zones (AEZs), in addition to 42 mega food parks and 128 cold chains, to boost agricultural and food processing exports. In other words, there is a great potential to conduct business in India as the Centre of South East Asia as a trading hub in food and beverages sector.

India is growing as a market for new products such as breakfast cereals, pasta, infant food, bakery products, foreign liquor and different types of oils and sauces. Many international organizations have engaged with the India market by setting up manufacturing infrastructure here itself and understanding the market in depth.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has plans to invest about USD 72.3 million to strengthen the food testing infrastructure by upgrading food testing laboratories and setting up new mobile testing labs. With globalization and increasing trade across the borders (approximately about 460 Mn tons of food valued at USD 3 Bn is traded annually), India has, a great potential for global trade in agricultural and processed food products. India’s Greater Integration with the global economy, increasing export with an advantage of proximity to the key export destination and expected a spike in global demand as emerging markets grow at fast pace.

Scope of the Indian Food and beverages Market

Indian Food and beverages Market, by Product Type

• Breakfast Cereals

• Savory Snacks

• Ingredients

• Pet Foods

• Naturally Healthy Beverages

• Ready Meals

• Confectionary

• Organic Food

• Dairy Food

• Bakery

• Others

Key Players operating in the Indian Food and beverages Market

• Nestlé India

• PepsiCo India

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Haldiram Foods

• Balaji Wafers

• Britannia Industries

• Patanjali

• Dabur

• Hindustan Unilever

• Al Kabeer Exports

• Bambino Agro Industries

• Gits Food Products

• Innovative Foods

• ITC Foods

• Ferrero India Pvt Ltd

• Kwality

• Parle Agro Pvt Ltd

• Kohinoor Foods

• McCain Foods

• Merino

• MTR Foods

• Venky’s

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Indian Food and Beverages Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Indian Food and Beverages Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Indian Food and Beverages Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Indian Food and Beverages Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Indian Food and Beverages Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Indian Food and Beverages Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Indian Food and Beverages Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Indian Food and Beverages by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Indian Food and Beverages Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Indian Food and Beverages Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Indian Food and Beverages Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

