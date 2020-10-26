India Protein Hydrolysates Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Source, Form, Plant Proteins Ingredients, End-User and Region

India Protein Hydrolysates Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 87.1 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

India protein hydrolysates market driving factors are increasing demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients, Consumer awareness about a healthy diet, and new technological developments in the protein ingredient industry. Entering new sectors through customization and developing the potential of dairy and plant proteins products have demand in the market. However, the cultural restriction on the consumption of gelatin is one of the main restraints in the industry.

Based on the product type, the silk protein hydrolysates segment accounts for the largest share in India during the forecast period. Silk protein hydrolysates boost blood circulation to scar muscle helpful for injured skin, thereby reversing the occurrence of scars. Because of antioxidant properties, silk protein securities the oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

The demand for silk protein linearly associates with the growing progress in the cosmetics sphere of the country including India, Stimulated by the potential dangers of synthetic chemicals, manufacturers of skin and hair care formulations in turning to bio-based replacements. Furthermore, increasing internet channeling in India is leading to an exponential rise in the number of millennial women leveraging online retail stores for purchasing beauty and cosmetics products.

The sports nutrition segment is dominated by XX% in India, because gyms are opening across the country in both small and big cities, thus helping as the main promoters of sports nutrition products. The advice of fitness and coach instructors and institute has significantly influenced the sales of dietary supplements, along with high celebrity endorsements and the fitness trend among younger generations. Some pharmaceuticals such as Muscle Blaze and other businesses are entering this market sector realizing that nutraceuticals can act as supplementary for their foods.

The report covers a recent development in the India market such as in Warkem biotech Pvt Ltd. are consumes a government of the art research and development facility, with the latest cutting edge equipment for development and optimization of protein hydrolysates from animal and plant sources. The research and development facility is prepared with a scale-up pilot production facility for optimization of process limitations as well as enhancing product quality.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Protein Hydrolysates Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Protein Hydrolysates Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the India Protein Hydrolysates Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the India Protein Hydrolysates Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the India Protein Hydrolysates Market

India Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Product Type

• Milk Protein Hydrolysates

• Marine Protein Hydrolysates

• Meat Protein Hydrolysates

• Plant Protein Hydrolysates

• Silk Protein Hydrolysates

• Egg Protein Hydrolysates

• Yeast Protein Hydrolysates

• Gelatin

India Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Source

• Animals

• Plants

• Microbes

India Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

India Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Plant Proteins Ingredients

• Soy Protein Concentrates

• Soy Protein Isolates

• Textured Soy Protein

• Wheat

• Pea

• Canola

• Others

India Protein Hydrolysates Market, By End-User

• Infant Nutrition

• Clinical Nutrition

• Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feeds & Nutrition

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others

Key players operating in the India Protein Hydrolysates Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Jeevan Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

• Classic Organic Chemicals

• Chiral Organics Pvt. Ltd

• Warkem biotech Pvt. Ltd

• Enzo Chem Labs Pvt. Ltd

• Food Bio Techs.

• Maruti Protech

• Selvast Foods.

• Armor Proteines

