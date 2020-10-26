India Food Packaging Market – Industry analysis and forecast 2020-2027 by Product, Material and end-user

India Food Packaging Market is projected to reach a CAGR of 1X.3% to US$ 1X8.2 Bn by 2027

Packaging is the fifth largest sector in India’s economy and is one of the highest growth sectors in the country. According to the Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), the sector is growing at 24% to 27% per annum. The packaging industry in India is predicted to grow at xx% annually, with flexible packaging growing at x7% and rigid packaging at x4%. Growing population and income levels are driving the growth of the food packaging industry in India.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to the product, the flexible packaging segment is expected to grow at a rate of around X7%, may slow down by 2022, as Indian government’s goal is to make India completely free of single-use plastics by 2022. Single-use plastics are products designed to be used only once and then thrown away. These include plastic bags and products used for eating and drinking. Hence, opportunity and gateway for new entrance in market to overcome flexible packaging market in India.

This has taken into consideration by many companies around the world and they are focusing on India to provide packaging solution in different ways and condition e.g., PET is the material most used to package water, accounting for around XX% of India’s packaged water sector. It is also predicted that the nation will see continued demand for PET bottles, along with a new demand for liquid packaging cartons due to their longer shelf life and ease in transportation, renewable products and which can get degraded in no time, use of paper, ceramics, wood is going to increase compared to plastic in forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and recent Developments:

MMR researchers have anticipated packing industry in India will be US$ 75 Bn by 2020 financial year. Today, the industry is facing some of the challenges that contain an absence of clarity in food packaging regulations, consumers’ opinions on viable packaging, and stress on environmental friendly packaging materials. In recent years, India has witnessed ecological packaging growth, thanks to the increase of packaged food consumption and awareness, and demand for quality products. Buyer cognizance around packaged food, specifically packaged food deliveries, is sensitive.

Earlier this year, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced new packaging regulations to replace the former 2011 provisions. The new protocols comprise of a migration limit of 60mg/kg or 10mg/dm2 and migration limits for specific contaminates in plastic packaging materials. Recycled plastics and newspaper used for food packaging have also been banned. New labelling regulations were also revised.

The e-commerce retail packaging sector has grown to 65 million monthly visitors/buyers and accumulating an annual increase of 55%. India’s e-commerce revenue is predicted to be the highest rate in the world, growing at an annual rate of XX% and increasing to $1X0bn in 2020 from $30bn in 2016.

India’s e-commerce retail market faces an increasing demand for rigid packaging, such as corrugated boxes and cartons due to the packaging’s firm structure, preventing potential damage against India’s poor road infrastructure. The rigid packaging category makes up 80% of the country’s overall packaging market. Recently, online food ordering companies, such as Zomato, UberEats, Swiggy have introduced 100% tamper-proof packaging.

Objective of Report:

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Food Packaging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding India Food Packaging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Food Packaging Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the India Food Packaging Market make the report investor’s guide.

