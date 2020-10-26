India Chocolate Market – Industry analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product and Distribution Channel

India Chocolate Market was value US$ 1.50 Bn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of over XX % during the forecast period.



Changing food consumption patterns in India, increasing per capita income, affluent middle-class purchasing power coupled with marketing and promotional activities has boosted the chocolate market. Sale of boxed assortment is growing at a faster pace driven by increased in occasional gifting trend. Affordable price and discount offered at supermarkets/hypermarkets and healthy eating habits are another factor boosted sales.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24126

Milk chocolate is the most popular and always highly demanded worldwide with a major share in the market. Dark chocolates makes it good for curing heart diseases and with increasing health concerns among the people. Per capita consumption of chocolates has almost doubled in past many years due to increasing awareness among the consumers regarding health issues such as blood pressure and cholesterol.

Milk Chocolate ruled and will continue to. Milk chocolate is foreseen to fall owing to non- presence of cocoa in white chocolates, the consumption of it is expected to fall in the coming future. Heavy advertising through campaigns and media about the nutritional perspective of chocolates in order to boost the sales of dark chocolate.

Supermarket channel dominated the India chocolate market. Expanding retail chain in the country offer a potential growth opportunity to the market.

Online shopping that provides exciting offers and brands is attracting Indians. Digital India has greatly impacted the online sales of finished goods and product. Convenience, ease of searching, billing, wide selection of products and discounts and promotion fueled the online chocolate sale.

The report covers a major market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the market. Furthermore, Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24126

Scope of the India Chocolate Market

India Chocolate Market, by Product:

• Milk Chocolate

• Dark Chocolate

• White Chocolate

India Chocolate Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Convenience Stores

• Department Stores

• Specialist Retailers

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• On-line Retail

• Variety Stores

• Others

Key Players Operating In India Chocolate Market:

• Mondelez India Foods Private Limited

• Ferrero India Private Limited

• Nestlé India Limited

• Mars International India Private Limited

• Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

• Hershey India Private Limited

• Global Consumer Products Private Limited

• Surya Food & Agro Ltd.

• Lotus Chocolate Company Limited

• ITC Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: India Chocolate Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global India Chocolate Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global India Chocolate Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America India Chocolate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe India Chocolate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific India Chocolate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America India Chocolate Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue India Chocolate by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global India Chocolate Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global India Chocolate Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global India Chocolate Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Chocolate Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-chocolate-market/24126/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com