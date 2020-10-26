India Bottled Water Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by Product and by packaging

India Bottled Water Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a 15% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/20197

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the India Bottled Water Marke. Disposable incomes are rising as much as the awareness about clean drinking water, the packaged water industry is growing at about 15 % every year. Increase in per capita spending, rapid urbanization growing, awareness regarding benefits of bottled water and hygiene coupled with increasing preference for active lifestyle is driving India’s bottled water market. India is a country with a majority of sunny areas. Bottled water market varies with season, it is greater in summer. Installed purifier in homes restrains India’s bottled water market.

People spend a large part of their time outside homes and prefer to purchase 20-liter bulk packages of water for home use rather than installing water purifiers. People don’t carry water as it is available everywhere, even in the smallest of shops. There are 5,735 licensed bottlers for packaged drinking water across India, along with uncountable unbranded ones. The government is unable to provide clean water hence leading is taking advantage. Owing to all these factors still water bottle accounts for about 90 % market share.

PET packaging constitutes 98 % of the India bottled water market. Still, water is PET packaged. PET packaging offers up to 90% weight reduction, compared to glass therefore more economical transportation is achieved. Better mechanical qualities, high transparency, exceptionally shiny surface, very good stability, high-pressure resistance, and good barrier properties makes PET ideal for water packaging purpose.

The reports cover key developments in the content bottled water market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Bisleri, the largest selling packaged water brand in India, has 120 bottling plants. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved set to launch its bottled drinking water Divya Jal. Other major players are Pepsi’s Aquafina, Coca-Cola’s Kinley, Himalayan, and Kingfisher. Bisleri, Coca-Cola India, PepsiCo India, Dharibal Group, Narang Beverages, Aquasure, Himalayan and Kingfisher.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Bottled Water Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Bottled Water Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Bottled Water Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Bottled Water Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/20197

Scope of the India bottled water market

India Bottled Water Market Product Type:

• Still Bottle Water

• Carbonated Bottle Water

• Flavoured Bottle Water

• Functional Bottle Water

India Bottled Water Market Packaging Type:

• PET

• Glass

Key Players analysed in India bottled water market:

• Bisleri

• Pepsi’s Aquafina

• Coca-Cola’s Kinley

• Himalayan

• Kingfishe

• Bisleri

• Coca-Cola India

• PepsiCo India

• Dharibal Group

• Narang Beverages

• Aquasure

• Himalayan

• Kingfisher.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: India Bottled Water Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global India Bottled Water Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global India Bottled Water Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America India Bottled Water Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe India Bottled Water Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific India Bottled Water Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America India Bottled Water Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue India Bottled Water by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global India Bottled Water Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global India Bottled Water Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global India Bottled Water Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Bottled Water Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-bottled-water-market/20197/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com