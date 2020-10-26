Humectants Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) _ by Type (Sugar Alcohol, Glycerol, Alpha Hydroxy Acid & Polysaccharides and Glycols), by Source (Synthetic and Natural), by Application and by Geography

Humectants Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2027 from 21.54 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in the report). The increased use of humectants in bakery and confectionery products, cosmetics, personal products, animal feed and pharmaceutical industries have contributed to the growth of humectants Market globally.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The Humectants Market segments by

Type

Application source and

Geography

The Humectants Market on the basis of type is segmented by sugar alcohol, glycerol, alpha hydroxy acid & polysaccharides, glycols. Sugar alcohol sub-segment had governed the market in 2016 due to its uses in various end-use applications like food and beverages, oral and personal care and pharmaceuticals. The Humectants Market has been further segmented on the basis of application into food & beverages, oral & personal care, pharmaceuticals and animal feed among others. Food and beverage sub-segment had governed the market in 2016 due to factors such as increased shelf life and increased awareness about nutritious diet. The oral and personal care sub-segment is projected to grow at a high rate during forecast period with natural humectants being more in demand globally.

Europe had governed Humectants Market in 2016 due to large consumption of humectants in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with growth in pharmaceutical industries especially resulting out of stringent government regulations has been a major factor that has boosted application of Humectants Market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Highlights:

• Humectants Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Humectants Market

•Humectants Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Humectants Marketstrategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Humectants market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Humectants Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Humectants Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Humectants market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Humectants market are as follows:

• Cargill (U.S.)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.)

• Roquette Frères (France)

• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

• BASF SE (Germany)

Government bodies & regulatory associations like Food and Drug Administration, Food and Agriculture Organization and Food Safety Australia and New Zealand are also part of the humectants market.

Key Target Audience:

• Humectants manufacturers

• Government bodies and research organizations

• Manufacturers or Suppliers of food & beverage products

• Manufacturers or Suppliers of pharmaceutical products

• Manufacturers or Suppliers of animal feed products

• Manufacturers or Suppliers of cosmetic & personal care products

• Intermediary suppliers

• Regulatory bodies

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Humectants market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Report

This research report segments Humectants Market based on source, type, application and geography.

Humectants Market, by Source:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Humectants Market, by Type:

• Sugar alcohol

• Glycerol

• Alpha hydroxy acids & polysaccharides

• Glycols

• Others

Humectants Market, by Application:

• Food & beverage

• Oral & personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

• Others

Humectants Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of The North America Humectants Market

• Breakdown of The Europe Humectants Market

• Breakdown of The Asia Pacific Humectants Market

• Breakdown of The Middle East & Africa Humectants Market

• Breakdown of The Latin America Humectants Market

Available Customizations:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of reports according to the specific requirement of our clients.

