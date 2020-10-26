Global WLAN Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Component, Location, Technology Standards, Application and Region

Global WLAN market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 30% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global WLAN Market Drivers and Restrains:

WLAN is a wireless execution of local area network, which enables one or more devices to connect using a wireless distribution method. It has a wide-range of application and is currently used in each possible industry, which runs or uses products or services relating to information technology. WLAN permits devices to connect on WAN and explore. A recent rise in the number of linked devices like media players (smart set-top boxes, smart TVs), mobile computing devices (smartphones, tablets, and PCs), wearable’s (smart bands smart watches, and smart glasses), and smart home appliances are anticipated to increase the market growth over the coming years.

The global WLAN market is driven by the rapid adoption of WLAN trends such as BYOD, raised in business and vertical-specific applications. Change of enterprises and consumers from wired to wireless networks, are also projected to impel the market growth in the forecast period. However, Absence of standardization in WLAN technology for internetwork portability and interoperability, and lack of availability owing to high prices of WLAN products, are restraining the market growth at the global level. Beginning of IoT along with the deployment of WLAN through cloud and rising demand for the 802.11 ac Wave 2 standards are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market over the forecast period. Rising WLAN hardware cost decline the demand, and bandwidth and invisibility issues are the major challenges for the WLAN market in the near future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global WLAN Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the type, the 802.11ac segment has led the WLAN market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. 802.11ac is a part of Wi-Fi network family in the 802.11 set of protocols that offers high data output wireless local area networks (WLANs) on the 5 GHz band. However, the 802.11ax segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% over the forecast period. 802.11ax is intended to operate in all ISM bands among 1 and 6 GHz when they become accessible for 802.11 use, in addition to the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands already allotted.

Global WLAN Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the WLAN market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the existence of key market players in the region. Technological advancement, urbanized country and an IT hub owing to the heavy industrialization and presence of several IT companies, which uses WLAN for various purposes are fueling the regional market growth during the forecast period. The United States WLAN market grown by 11.8 % while Canadian market growth was decline by 0.4% in 2019.

Europe held the second biggest market share of XX% in 2019 and is likely to hold XX% market share at the end of 2027. The rising investments in research and development activities from key players for the introduction of advanced WLAN products are anticipated to drive the growth of this region in the near future. Germany is the largest market in the European WLAN market which is grown by 4.1% while the U.K. market was declined by 5.8% in 2019.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to owing to the highest deployment of cloud-based services and developing technology hubs. Emerging economies such as China, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, and South Korea are the major contributors in the regional market. The region is investing in the IT and telecommunication sector, increasing customer awareness, and continuously growing population, will show a tremendous growth of the WLAN market in the region.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global WLAN market e.g., D-Link associated with Microsoft in a innovative project targeting to provide the next generation of Wi-Fi, known as “Super Wi-Fi,” to urban populations across the world. In the first quarter of 2019, D-link held the 10.3% share of the global WLAN market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global WLAN Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global WLAN Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global WLAN Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global WLAN Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global WLAN Market:

Global WLAN Market, by Component:

• Controller

• Router

• Switch

• Access point (AP)

• Network interface card (NIC)

Global WLAN Market, by Location:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global WLAN Market, by Technology Standards:

• 802.11a/b/g

• 802.11n

• 802.11ac.

Global WLAN Market, by Application:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecommunications

• Retail

• Government

• Others

Global WLAN Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global WLAN Market, Major Players:

• WLAN are- Cisco

• Aruba Networks, Inc.

• HP

• Ruckus Wireless

• Ubiquiti Networks

• Aerohive Networks

• Zebra Technologies

• Netgear

• Huawei

• D-Link

• TPLink

• Belkin International, Inc.

• Alcatel Lucent Enterprises

• Dell Inc.

• Zte Corporation

• Boingo Wireless

• Allied Telesis

• Juniper Networks

