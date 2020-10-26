Global Water Based Pigments Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, End-users, and Region.

Market Scenario

The global water based pigments market was renocked US$ 10.99 Bn and is expected to reach 19.23 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.10% during a forecast period. Use of fine water based pigments in the concrete to produce various coloured concrete is likely to cover 40% of the market share.

Though these water-born paints bid low gloss as compared to others present in the market, and presence of substitutes in the market will hinder the market growth in the coming years and is estimated to hinder industry growth over the forecast period.

Water Based Pigments Market Segment analysis:

By the end-users’ segment, paints and coating area is expected to show persistent growth during the estimated year. The application of the paints and coating is broadly driven by the decorative sector as it provides good spreadability, rapid drying, trendy color requirement, other beneficial characteristics includes reduced dust, improved flowability, and reduced product loss. On the other hand, as the construction is growing so there will be demand for corrosion-free coating and painting for the end process. Water-based pigments have been fulfilling this need for long and expected to contribute to the market growth in the long run. Additionally, advancement in the automotive sector is mainly driven by the demand of eco-friendly product for the targeted material and will boost the market demand in the coming years.

Industrial Key Development:

In March 2019, BASF propelled a new cosmic blue stir-in pigment on account of a partnership with Landa labs. This has applications in the automotive industry. It helps to lessen the production cost and time. The launch will help BASF to expand its business in terms of value and volume with huge popularity.

Water Based Pigments Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall water based pigment market growth in the coming years thanks to the growth and development in the construction, automotive and other sector with estimated XX % CAGR and have registered a market share growth by 40-50% which is huge as compared to the last year. However, major pandemic covid-19 outbreak in the region will restraint the market growth. The market size was calculated XX Bn at a CAGR of X.25 in the year of 2019 and expected to show lucrative growth by 2027.

North America is expected to dominate the water-based pigments market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developed regions like U.S, and Canada are considered to be the major contributors for the water-based pigments market growth in the North American region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Water Based Pigments Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Water Based Pigments Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Water Based Pigments Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Water Based Pigments Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Water Based Pigments Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/68793

Scope of Water Based Pigments Market

Global Water Based Pigments market, By Type

• Organic

• Inorganic

Global Water Based Pigments market, By End-users

• Paints and Coatings

• Plastics

• Inks

• Others

Global Water Based Pigments Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Water Based Pigments Market,

• Chromatech Incorporated

• Spectra Colorants

• Alex Color Company

• Achitex Group

• DVM Pigments

• Clariant

• BASF

• Yipin USA

• Indo Tex

• Skychem

• Heubach GmbH

• Penn Color

• Pidilite

• Sherwin-Williams

Global Water Based Pigments Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/68793

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com