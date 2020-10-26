Global Voice Assistant Application Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Region.

Global Voice Assistant Application Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX %during a forecast period.

Increasing proclivity toward IOT and automation is driving the voice assistant application market growth. The growing demand for smartphone is also fuelling the global voice assistance application market. Also, the global demand for voice assistant speakers will attract many vendors to enter the market over the projected time period, so driving the global voice assistant application market development.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing popularity of voice assistants and increasing digitalization globally will contribute notably to this market in the upcoming years. However, the oligopoly in speech and voice recognition via a neural network is restricting its usage for cloud-based services, which can be restrictive for the voice assistant application market’s development.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand for voice assistants in developing economies like India and China.

Web application segment is dominating the market for voice assistant application as of voice assistant applications deployed over the website can be valuable for sales and marketing support, precise navigation, instant answering to consumer queries, consumer insights, and centralized knowledge management.

North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such as the US among others. Owing tocredited to the upsurge in investments for these technological solutions adoption of these smart temperature management solutions by several domains and low operational cost. However, the APAC region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2018-2026. Because of attributed to the presence of a large number of electronic manufacturers, increasing government initiatives and the increasing adoption of these solutions by many sectors.

Various players are operating in global voice assistant application market. Google is winning in talks to get a range of corporations in India to incorporate its voice assistant application service in consumer durable products like fans, air-conditioners, and light switches in April 2018.

Samsung announced to introduce the 2nd version of Bixby 2.0 along with Galaxy Note 9. The new version would be capable of analyses complicated voice commands in February 2018.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Voice Assistant Application Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Voice Assistant Application Market.

Scope of Global Voice Assistant Application Market

Global Voice Assistant Application Market, By Component

• Solutions

o Standalone

o Integrated

• Services

o Consulting

o Implementation

o Training and Support

Global Voice Assistant Application Market, By Application

• Web Applications

• Mobile Applications

• Devices

Global Voice Assistant Application Market, By Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Voice Assistant Application Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Voice Assistant Application Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Media and Entertainment

• Telecom and It

• Manufacturing and Automotive

• Education

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

Global Voice Assistant Application Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Voice Assistant Application Market

• IBM

• Google

• AWS

• Microsoft

• Apple

• Baidu

• Nuance Communications

• Salesforce

• Verbio Technologies

• Samsung

• Oracle

• SAS

• SAP

• Orbita

• Orange S.A.

• Sony Corporation

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Next IT Corporation

