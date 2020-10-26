Global Virtualization Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Solutions, Services, Deployment, Organization Size, End User and Region.

Global Virtualization Security Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.30 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.55 % during a forecast period.

The virtualization security solutions are available in both software and hardware appliances for monitoring activity, threat and intrusion detection, and malware prevention elimination in virtual or software-defined data centers.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An IT security is evolving rapidly across the globe under the pressure of infrastructure virtualization, immigration to Public Cloud, and a growing deficit of security talent in the market. As the virtual environment is growing at a fast pace, organizations are beginning to realize the requirement to eliminate potential vulnerabilities and meet audit requirements. An increase in the use of abstract hardware layers in computing networks are playing an integral role in the exponential market growth. The rise in the adoption of cloud computing is one of the key drivers in the global virtualization security market.

The demand for security requirement of organizations and key players are continuously evolving. The usage of virtualization is helping to enhance the operational dynamics of organizations. It also helps to expand the existing memory of the hardware device by loading extra data on abstract or virtual hardware.

Despite the efficient feature of virtualization like better security, early enthusiasm is limiting because of the lack of IT security knowledge. However, a virtualized environment has present opportunities for both the discovery of new attack vectors, existing exploits players and also helps to ensure the security of both the physical hosts and the guests running for creating and maintaining virtual machines.

The virtualization presents an entirely new environment to the data center, with unique characteristics related to management, concentration, variable state, and movement. IT staff must assess each one of these characteristics for potential compliance risk. The potential dynamics of virtualization is expected to force organizations to rearchitect their security defenses from a strong perimeter.

The virtual infrastructure protection segment is expected to contribute a significant share in the global market. In virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), a desktop operating system is hosted within a virtual machine. The virtual machine is hosted in the organizations’ data center or from the cloud. The virtual desktop infrastructure is not for everyone. It is preferred in production environments like call centers, which have a high concentration of task-based workers or to replace large scale office-based desktop deployments.

Global Virtualization Security Market, Regional Analysis:

The North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global virtualization security market and also the region has contributed nearly about 40% of the revenue. The rise of cybersecurity threats, a shift of focus from the traditional cloud security to virtualization security and presence of prominent key players are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the virtualization security market in the region. Some of the large enterprises and small scale enterprises are contributing nearly about 60% of the revenue and also expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the virtualization security market.

The U.S. virtualization security market is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors like, rising in adoption by numerous security measures, which are taken by enterprises to defense their data and systems. Also, the rise in the incidence of data breaches cases and cybercrimes in the country are expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Virtualization Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Virtualization Security Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Virtualization Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Virtualization Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Virtualization Security Market

Global Virtualization Security Market, By Solutions

• Host-Based

• Anti-Malware

• Virtual Appliance

• Virtual Zone

• Virtual Infrastructure Protection

• Virtual Life Cycle Protection

• Log and Patch Management

• Configuration Management

• Virtualization Security API

Global Virtualization Security Market, By Services

• Professional Services

o Integration and Design

o Consulting

o Support and Maintenance

o Training and Education

• Managed Services

Global Virtualization Security Market, By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Virtualization Security Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Virtualization Security Market, By End User

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government, Defense, and Aerospace

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Other

Global Virtualization Security Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Virtualization Security Market

• Trend Micro

• Symantec

• StrataCloud

• ESET

• McAfee

• Huawei

• 10zig Technology Inc.

• VMware

• Juniper Networks

• Fortinet

• Sophos

• Cisco Network

• IBM Corporation

• Centrify

• HyTrust

• Checkpoint

• Tripwire

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Dell EMC Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• CA Technologies

