Global Virtual Networking Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Type, by organisation size , by Applications and by Region

Global Virtual Networking Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD at xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Virtual Networking Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Virtual Networking Market Dynamics;

Virtual networks are certainly the highlight of the virtual environment, because of their flexibility offering a wide variety of possibilities. They can provide a network infrastructure offering almost everything one needs and at much lower costs. Various factors such as growing focus on abilities that manage virtual machines, increasing adoption of cloud computing, high adoption of advanced communication method by the people, growing adoption of software-defined networking in enterprises, and the need for network and physical hardware virtualization to reduce network downtime are driving the Global Virtual Networking Market growth over forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for industrial automation along with the shifting preference of enterprises towards cloud services also drive the need for virtual networking services.

However, cyber security & safety issues, lack of technical expertise, low adoption rate in under developed countries are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Virtual Networking Market is segmented by type, application and by region. By organisation size, larger enterprises held 59.98% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The growing use of cloud technology by large enterprises to support to support their business continuity planning and disaster recovery planning is leading to an increase in the scale of the systems used by the data centre operators. By application, IT and Telecom application segment held 27.98% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The growing adoption of server virtualization by IT and telecom enterprises with multiple locations and the rising demand for software-defined networking (SDN) and software-defined data centre (SDDC) for network virtualization are expected to drive the market growth of this application segment over forecast period.

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, North America dominated the global market in 2019 with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Advancements in networking technology and high adoption of advanced communication method by the population in United States and Canada. The major growth drivers for this region are the collaboration between the government and network arenas and the growing investment by private players. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold 27.98% of market share over forecast period owing to the growing disposable income and adoption of advanced technologies by companies in this region. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Network virtualization is developing in this region owing to the integration of various cloud-based platforms with the Internet of Things (IoT).

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply chain, value chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc, and Citrix Systems, Inc. among others. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product launches, patent and diversification to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. dominated the global virtual networking market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. HP DVPN virtual private network simplify wide area network connectivity in a virtual application network. It helps in interconnecting data centres, campuses and branch offices with standards based IPsec VPN encryption. The HP DVPN virtual network solution is highly automated, scalable and secure which is implemented with HP 6600 router series, HP MSR series routers, and Intelligent Management Centre (IMC) for single-pane-of-glass management. This solution scales to over 3000 sites on a single HP 6600 router (DVPN domain) and can easily scale for very large networks with multiple DVPN domains. HP DVPN virtual network solution can be implemented on any WAN technology with the flexibility to lower the cost by using DVPN over lower cost broadband access.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Virtual Networking Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Virtual Networking Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Virtual Networking Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Virtual Networking Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Virtual Networking Market

Global Virtual Networking Market Segmentation by type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Virtual Networking Market Segmentation by organisation size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Virtual Networking Market Segmentation by applications

• BFSI

• Public sector

• Manufacturing

• Hospitality

• IT and Telecommunication

• Healthcare

Global Virtual Networking Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South America

Global Virtual Networking Market Major Players

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• VMware, Inc.

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Virtual Network Solutions

• Verizon Communications Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Virtual Networking Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Virtual Networking Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Virtual Networking Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Virtual Networking Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Virtual Networking Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Virtual Networking Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Virtual Networking Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Virtual Networking by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Virtual Networking Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Virtual Networking Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Virtual Networking Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

