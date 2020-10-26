Global Vinegar market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 by Product, Application, distribution channel and Region.

Global Vinegar Market was valued at US$ 1.23 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ 1.952 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.94 % during forecast.

Rising demand for food products such as salads, sandwiches, and others together with an increased interest in bold flavors and gourmet cooking are some of the primary factors that are driving the global vinegar market’s growth over forecast period. Vinegar is a multipurpose product having well varied applications. Demand is driven by its multifunctional properties and health benefits associated. Being a source of vitamin B-1, riboflavin as well as mineral salts, it is gaining popularity among the consumers for its abundant applications. Urbanization and consumerism have impelled extensive changes in the ways of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the globe.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Balsamic vinegar accounts for the largest market share in the global vinegar market while red wine vinegar sector is expecting to gain a growth over the next few years. Rising health awareness among the consumers regarding the consumption of red wine vinegar is expected to drive the red wine vinegar market’s growth in the future.

Vinegar is extensively consumed in the food and beverage industry. Vinegar finds applications in the healthcare industry, cleaning industry and agriculture industry. Vinegar is commonly used in food preparation and beverages. 20% acetic acid vinegar can be used as an herbicide. White vinegar is frequently used as a household cleaning agent. Vinegar can be used for polishing copper, brass, bronze or silver. Vinegar is an excellent solvent for cleaning epoxy resin as well as the gum on sticker-type price tags. Vinegar is stated as an effective drain cleaner.

Hypermarket/ supermarket segment has higher value share during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of hypermarket/supermarket in developing countries coupled is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Online retailing is expected to register comparatively higher growth in vinegar & market over the forecast period. Rising consumer inclination towards online purchasing of products is expected to support the segment growth over the forecast period.

Europe is dominating the global vinegar market in terms of vinegar production, exports, and consumption, expressive a share of more than 50 % of the total global vinegar market. Among the countries, Italy is the largest vinegar producer and exporter in the world, and balsamic vinegar is the most well-known vinegar from Italy.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding vinegar market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, Purity portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in vinegar market.

The Scope of Global Vinegar Market

Global Vinegar Market, by Product:

Balsamic Vinegar

Red Wine Vinegar

Cidar Vinegar

Rice Vinegar

White Vinegar

Other

Global Vinegar Market, by Application:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare Industry

Cleaning Industry

Agriculture Industry

Global Vinegar Market, by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Global Vinegar Market, by Region:

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

Australian Vinegar

Bizen Chemical

Fleischmann’s Vinegar

Kraft Heinz Company

Mizkan

Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

Acetum

Aspall

Australia & New Zealand Distillery

Burg Groep

Carbonell

Carl Kuhne

Castelo Alimentos

Charbonneaux Brabant

Eden Foods

Galletti

Jiangsu Hengshun Vinegar

Manor Vinegar

Marukan Vinegar

