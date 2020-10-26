Global Video on Demand Market (VoD) : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Solution, Delivery Technologies, Application, Vertical and Region.

Global Video on Demand Market (VoD) was valued at US$ 28.9Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 89.3Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.14%during a forecast period.

Video on demand (VoD) increases to an interactive TV technology wherein subscribers can view programs in real time or download them to be viewed later. It allows individual consumers in an area to view programs of their choice, making the video rental shop system to be brought into a home a reality.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing use of the internet and a rising number of online video streaming websites are major factors driving the growth of the video on demand market globally. Additionally, factors such as time-shifting view, customer reach, and best possible experience are also driving demand for video on demand in the market worldwide. Also, high-speed data-enabled networks and service providers are further driving the growth of the global video on demand market.

However, services offered by the global video on demand (VoD) market face challenges, for instance, multiple screen format management, digital rights management (DRM), and tailoring content as per different operating systems, and diversified bit rates. Compatibility with next-generation devices, improved viewer engagement and payment systems are expected to serve as significant opportunity areas during the forecast period. Combining on-demand content with live streaming events can help overcome challenges faced by the video on demand (VoD) market globally.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) segment is dominating the global video on demand market. IPTV denotes a television system, where the services are provided via Internet-based IP network, this gives enhanced total experience, when compared to other conventional television services. The increasing availability of broadband internet services helps in growing the demand for IPTV when compared to conventional television services.

North America leads the global video on demand market during the forecast period. In 2017, its leading share stood at 41.2%. However, going forward, the APAC is slated to outshine all other regions in terms of gaining market share on account of the rising penetration of the internet and the proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and video game consoles. The region is forecasted to expand at CAGR of 10.2% over 2018 and 2026.

The recent development in global video on demand market: In February 2018, Because of the changing landscape, many TV networks have also been shifting to video on demand. Nine Entertainment has launched its leading 9Now streaming channel and possesses 50% stake in Netflix’s Rival Stan

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Video on Demand Market (VoD) dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Video on Demand Market (VoD).

Scope of the Global Video on Demand Market (VoD)

Global Video on Demand Market (VoD), by Solutions:

• Pay TV Video On Demand

• Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

• Over the Top Service (OTT)

Global Video on Demand Market (VoD), by Applications:

• Entertainment

• Education and Training

• Network Video Kiosks

• Online Commerce

• Digital Libraries

Global Video on Demand Market (VoD), by Delivery Technologies:

• Transactional Video On Demand (TVOD)

• Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD)

• Near Video On Demand (NVOD)

• Others

Global Video on Demand Market (VoD), by Verticals:

• Academia and Government

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer goods and Retail

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Hospitality

• Telecom and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Transport and Logistics

• Others

Global Video on Demand Market (VoD), by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Video on Demand Market :

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Fujitsu

• ZTE Corporation

• Ericsson

• Huawei Technologies

• Akamai Technologies, Inc.

• Avaya

• Level 3 Communications

• AT&T

• Cisco

• Alphabet, Inc.

• Crackle, Inc.

• Apple, Inc.,

• CinemaNow

• Vudu, Inc.

• Netflix

• YouTube

• Amazon, Inc.

• Comcast Corporation

