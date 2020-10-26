Global Video Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Deployment Type, By Component Type, By Application Type, By Industry Verticals, By Geography.

Global Video Analytics Market is expected to reach USD Million by 8,932.10 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).Global Video Analytics MarketVideo analytics helps industries to detect the irregularities automatically and based on the real time basis, it tracks the system. Video analytics operates in the applications including facial recognition, object identification, object detection, and perimeter intrusion detection.

The Global Video Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. By component type the global Video Analytic market is segmented into software and services. Under this, software is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period. By application-wise, the market is segmented as crowd detection & management, facial recognition & detection, perimeter intrusion detection, incident detection, traffic & parking management, and others. Incident detection application is the primary application where the video analytics are highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period. By deployment models, the video analytics market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. In the forecast period, on-premise is expected to hold the major market share. By industry verticals, the market is segmented as transportation, government, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, critical infrastructure, energy & utilities, and others.

Geographically, the Video Analytic market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for Video Analytics during the forecast period. Due to high maturity in terms of technology adoption, and strict government standards and regulation, and the availability of proficient technical expertise, North America is expected to be the major contributing market for video analytics in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for Video Analytics with growth in the major economies such as China and India.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Video Analytics Market.

Global Video Analytics marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Some of them operating in the market are given underneath:

• Aventura

• Genetec

• IntelliVision

• intuVision

• PureTech Systems

• Cisco Systems

• Honeywell

• IBM

• Axis Communications

• Agent Vi

• AllGoVision

Global Video Analytics Market, By Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Global Video Analytics Market, By Component Type:

• Software

• Services

Global Video Analytics Market, By Application Type:

• Facial Recognition & Detection

• Incident Detection

• Perimeter Intrusion Detection

• Crowd Detection & Management

• Traffic & Parking Management

• Others

Global Video Analytics Market, By Industry Verticals:

• Transportation

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Critical Infrastructure

• Others

Global Video Analytics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

