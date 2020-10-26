Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Device Type, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Overview:

Ultra mobiles are a category of midsize lightweight computing devices, which includes tablets, thin and lightweight PCs and convertibles. Ultra-mobile devices market is estimated to witness strong growth in the forecasted years as these products become more and more popular and demanded by the large population across the globe. Since past few years the market is experiencing benefit from the introduction of cutting-edge products by established companies. Day by day the production of these devices is growing as their light-weight and sleek features are strengthening their popularity. The rising trend among young population of play, shop, transacts and work outside office is driving the market. The trend of integration of basic ultra-mobile devices such as tablets and chrome books at work places as well as in academic applications supplements the market at large, particularly in developed countries like, Canada, the U.S., and Sweden. The report presents the analysis of Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market with regards to different segments, geography and role of several small & large companies in the market. At the same time the report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Dynamics:

The factors such as high demand for gadgets with portability, extended features and improved accessibility driving the global ultra-mobile devices market. The regular advancements in technology and improved lifestyle have emerged the demand for innovative devices. The ultra-mobile devices offer advanced computational features and portability along with an elegant user experience through hardware designs and combined ergonomics. These devices are also becoming the first preference for the entertainment purposes. The rising attraction and disposable income of major population in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and South Africa is supplementing the growth of ultra-mobile devices market in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions. On contrary, the high cost for the basic ultra-mobile devices is the major restraining factor for market growth. And intense competition in terms of new features and designs is also stand as a challenge for the market players. To overcome this challenge companies in the market consistently keep coming with device having latest and advance features.

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America held the largest market share of US$ XX Bn in 2019 and expected to hold the major revenue share of the global market growing with highest CAGR XX% in the forecasted period owing to the rapid technological evolution in cloud connected devices and application. The high adoption rate in SMEs & large enterprises as well as in academic institutions expected to boost the North America market growth in forecasted period. The market in Europe is anticipated to cover the revenue of US$ XX Bn by 2027 from US$ XX Bn in 2019, growing with CAGR XX% during forecasted period. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The massive growth in IT and telecommunication sectors in Asia Pacific drives the growth of this region. The major contributing countries in this region are China and India. The report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

Ultra-mobile devices market is segmented by type, device type, industry vertical and region. Ultra-mobile devices can be categorized into premium, basic, and utility. Among all, the segment of premium ultra-mobile devices accounted for the largest revenue contributor in 2019 with US$ XX Bn. This segment is anticipated to grow at CAGR XX% during forecast period and reach US$ XX % by 2027. This is attributed to growing adoption by large population at corporate and enterprise level and the mounting popularity of devices in premium category as a status symbol. On the basis of device type, ultra-mobile devices market is segmented into tablets, laptops, convertibles and detachable ultra-mobile devices. Amongst them, tablets and laptop are expected to register higher growth at CAGR XX% and XX% respectively over the forecasted timespan. By segment industry vertical, ultra-mobile devices market is `classified into IT and telecommunication, retail, healthcare, education and others. Among all of these, IT and telecommunication is the key industry contributing to the growth of cyber security market. The growth and culture of work outside office in this industry supplements the demand of ultra-mobile devices, owing to which this segment reached US$ XX Bn in 2019. The trend of growth is expected to be same in forecasted period and reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 with CAGR of XX% during forecast period. All the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Report:

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market, By Type

• Premium

• Basic

• Utility

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market, By Device Type

• Tablet

• Laptop

• Convertibles

• Detachable

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market, By Industry Vertical

• IT and Telecommunication

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Education

• Others

Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Ultra-Mobile Devices Market

• Apple, Inc.,

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.,

• Dell, Inc.,

• Google Inc.,

• Hewlett-Packard Company,

• HTC Corporation,

• Lenovo Group Ltd.,

• Microsoft Corporation,

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

• Sony Corporation

