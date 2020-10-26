Global Tugboat Engine Market : Industry Analysis and forecast -By Power range, Vessel Type, Fuel Used, and Region.

Market Scenario

Global Tugboat Engine Market: Overview

Tugboats are the boats used to move larger ship containers; they are equipped with powerful engine. They appeared on dockyards and harbors. Tugboats are also used to do work like pushing or pulling vessels which are not self-propelled, vessels can be oil platform and barges. These boats do essential work to dock or harbor larger ships pass through narrow passage safely. The tugboat required large and powerful engine to do this type of work.

Global Tugboat Engine Market: Key Player

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering has been taken over by Hyundai Industries with 55.7% of share worth US$ 1.08 Bn in Jan 2019.

MAN, energy solutions industry is major player in Tugboat engine market. They provide high-efficient medium speed engine to tugboat. They also provide hybrid engine to reduce emission. MAN industry also producer of propeller and gearbox. Tugboats operation is like that waiting for long time on standby mode but as the ship arrives these boats need to work on full power engine. This requires rigid construction and engine of such capability, So the engine is equipped with jet assist to boot the turbocharger speed in sudden peak load.

Global Tugboat Engine Market: Technology Driving Trends

Tugboat Roundup is occasion when tugboats are gathered in celebration of maritime industry. This Roundup is held in last summer at Hudson and Mohawk River in Waterford.

Tugboat races, in Olympia tugboat races are held annually since 1974. These races are arranged during Olympia Harbor Days Maritime Festival. This leads for technological up gradation for racing.

Tugboat Ballet has been held in Hamburg harbor since 1980 on the occasion of Hamburg Port anniversary.

Global Tugboat Engine Market: Regional Overview

In North American region, the United States is adopting new emission standards which will affect vessels and engine design. Safety rules set by US Coast guards; these will influence the future of tugboats engine market.

Scope of the Tugboat Engine Market

Tugboat Engine Market, by Power range

● Up to 1,000 hp

● 1,001 – 5,000 hp

● 5,001 – 10,000 hp

Tugboat Engine Market, by Vessel Type

● Commercial

● Offshore Support

● Others

Tugboat Engine Market, by Fuel Used

● Heavy Fuel Oil

● Intermediate Fuel Oil

● Marine Diesel Oil

● Marine Gas Oil

● Others

Tugboat Engine Market, by Region

● Asia Pacific

● North America

● Europe

● South America

● Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Tugboat Engine Market

● Hyundai Heavy Industries

● Caterpillar

● MAN SE

● Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

● Volvo Group

● Rolls-Royce

● Wärtsilä

● Cummins

● GE Transportation

● DEUTZ AG

